4 ways in which Messi's injury could benefit Barcelona

Messi has been sidelined with a calf injury

Having missed Barcelona’s opening day LaLiga defeat to Athletic Bilbao, Lionel Messi was expected to be back in the squad for their clash with Real Betis. But, in news which would have caused a sinking feeling in the hearts of fans of many fans of the Blaugrana, it was revealed that their number 10 had further aggravated his injury and would be ruled out for a further four weeks.

Lionel Messi is the singular most important player in the history of Barcelona, and it goes without saying that he is the club’s talisman, and whenever he is on the field, Barcelona generally tend to play better.

While his injury might not be the most ideal situation for Barcelona to be in, there are actually some positives that arise from this situation.

In this piece, we shall highlight four ways in which Messi’s injury might actually be a blessing in disguise for Barcelona.

#4 It would help the squad limit their dependence on Lionel Messi

There are numerous players capable of stepping up in Messi's absence

Messi is undisputedly the most decisive player of his generation and indeed one of the most decisive of all time. With him on the pitch, Barcelona actually have something of a handicap over their opponents, as he possesses an unbelievable repertoire of skills to harm the team on the other side.

Whenever Barcelona play with Messi in their ranks, there is an overwhelming confidence to their game and the Rosario native functions as the fulcrum through which all Barcelona’s play revolves around.

All the other players need to do is get the ball to him, get out of the way or make runs for passes, and victory is almost guaranteed. This creates something of a complacency in his teammates. They know that they could be forgiven for not performing at an optimum with a genius like Messi there to bail them out.

More often than not, this happens to be the case, and Barcelona have been very successful. But there have been occasions where Barcelona’s overdependence on Messi has come back to haunt them.

The current Blaugrana squad is littered with a host of proven performers who are more than capable of holding their own. Messi’s injury would help bring out the best in each of them, as they now have to be at their best to achieve victory, which is a good thing for Ernesto Valverde. Complacency is not an option.

