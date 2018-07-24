4 ways Juventus financially benefited from Ronaldo's big money transfer

Ronaldo's arrival will have a huge impact on and off the field for Juventus

Aged 33, Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Juventus for €100 million which is €6 million more than what Real Madrid paid for him when he was 24-years-old. In addition, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will earn €30 million per season with the Italian giants.

This certainly looks like a lot of money for a player in his 30s, but considering Ronaldo’s fitness, he should be able to perform at his best for a few more years at least. In addition, the financial benefits of signing Ronaldo are huge.

Although Juventus have spent a massive amount on Ronaldo, they can recoup that money with relative ease thanks to the marketing potential of the player.

For instance, Ronaldo earns £308,000 every time he posts a picture on Instagram according to a study by HopperHQ from November 2017. This made him the third highest paid celebrity when it comes to sponsored photos, the highest paid male and the highest paid athlete.

Juventus have already started to reap the benefits of signing Ronaldo. So, take a look at four ways in which the Bianconeri have profited from signing the Portuguese superstar.

#4. Season tickets sold out despite a huge hike in price

There was an average hike of 30 percent in Juventus season tickets for 2018/19

Following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus have already sold their season tickets for the upcoming season.

According to the club, 95% of last season’s season ticket holders opted to renew and the tickets that were not renewed were sold to club members on a shortlist within hours after they went on sale on the 20th of July.

A statement on the club’s official website read:

"Such is the demand for season tickets this year that there will not be any phase of general sale for season tickets,"

"So, just under a month until the start of the season, the goal of 25,300 season tickets has already been reached, which together with the 4,000 premiums bring the total season tickets to 29,300."

The tickets were sold out almost instantly despite an average increase of 30 percent in the ticket prices and in some parts of the stadium, the hike went up to 37 percent.

