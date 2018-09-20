Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 ways Rakitic brings a new dimension at Barcelona

Harsh Pillai
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
482   //    20 Sep 2018, 13:00 IST

Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga
The Unsung Hero - Ivan Rakitic

It cost Barcelona £16 million to acquire the services of Ivan Rakitic back in 2013 from Sevilla, and the Croatian has been one of the most important players for the Blaugrana.

Rakitic is arguably the best at what he does, contributing in every aspect of the game. Extraordinary work rate, perfect positioning, interceptions, tackles, blocks in every minute of the game, and rare but beautiful goals; that sums up everything about Rakitic.

We get trapped by goals and goal scorers almost every time, failing to notice the players who are making it happen. 

#4 Being a perfect CM

Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - La Liga
The Croatian midfielder has had the most interceptions in La Liga last term

Rakitic's biggest compliment is when he is taken off the pitch, it is noticeable. He is such a selfless football, does the dirty work, and protects the backline over and over. But only when things go sideways, he is noticed by the cules and criticisms come in at full speed, but when he does his job perfectly, more times, others are the beneficiary.

Rakitic's abilities to contribute to the defence and attack when there is a chance makes him a special player. Though he is slow, the former Sevilla man can dribble and create out of the most difficult situations.

Despite being criticised for performing inconsistently for the Catalans, Ernesto Valverde still trusts his man to take on the midfield spot. And deservingly so, the Croatian is an impactful player in every way.

