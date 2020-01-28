4 ways that Tottenham Hotspur could line up with Steven Bergwijn and Krzysztof Piatek | Premier League 2019-20

Scott Newman FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

How could Jose Mourinho fit his potential new signing Steven Bergwijn into his Tottenham side?

The current transfer window looks like it could be a busy one for Tottenham Hotspur; Jose Mourinho’s side have already brought in Portuguese midfielder Gedson Fernandes, while playmaker Christian Eriksen has finally departed for Inter Milan after a lot of protracted negotiations. Before Friday’s transfer deadline, though, more deals may be done – and two of the players that are heavily rumoured to be finding their way to North London are wide forward Steven Bergwijn of PSV Eindhoven and AC Milan’s Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek.

With the addition of those two players – and without Harry Kane, who is injured for the foreseeable future – how could Mourinho’s side line up? Potentially, in one of these four ways.

#1: 4-2-3-1

Spurs could utilise a 4-2-3-1 formation as above

A 4-2-3-1 formation is one that Jose Mourinho has used with Tottenham in the past, with two deeper-lying midfielders sitting behind a four-man attack, with two wide forwards – in the past, Son Heung Min and Lucas Moura - complimenting Dele Alli as a support striker to a central forward, usually Harry Kane.

In this line-up, we’d see both new signings unleashed in their favoured positions. With Kane out until the late spring, Krzysztof Piatek would slot directly into his spot as the main striker and the focal point of the team’s attack, while Steven Bergwijn could fit directly into his favoured position as a left-sided wide forward.

In the current Tottenham line-up, Son has usually started matches from the left – but both he and Bergwijn could fill either role, meaning they could switch positions during a game in order to make things even harder for their opponents.

In terms of the deeper midfielders, in this line-up we’ve got Harry Winks – playing the passing metronome – and Giovani Lo Celso as a playmaker, but Mourinho could easily take out either man and put in either Gedson Fernandes or Tanguy Ndombele instead.

1 / 4 NEXT