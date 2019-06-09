4 weak links Barcelona need to address this summer in their squad

In the wake of Barcelona's disappointing end to the 2018/2019 campaign, some changes would be expected to be made to the squad.

The current window has passed by so far at Camp Nou without too much movement unlike their arch-rivals Real Madrid, with the only arrivals being those of Frenkie de Jong and Emerson for the combined sum of €87m, while Moussa Wague was promoted from the reserve side.

While the three men would add their own quota to the squad, there are still some grey areas in the Barcelona team which need to be addressed if they are to compete for the top prizes once again next season.

In this piece, we shall be having a rundown of four weak links in the current Barcelona team which must be addressed this summer.

#4 Center-Back

Over the years, Barcelona have prided themselves on succeeding without much emphasis placed on their backline.

This was largely possible due to the overbearing influence the likes of Xavi and Andres Iniesta had on the Blaugrana's midfield which saw them keep hold of the ball, stifling opponents and giving them next to no chance of getting at their defense.

However, those glory midfield days are long gone and while Barcelona continue to play a possession-based pattern, it is nowhere near being as effective as it was in Xavi's heydey.

While Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti and Clemet Lenglet might all be decent center-backs in their own right, they have their shortcomings and this was exposed on occasion last season. The most infamous of occasions being in their capitulation against Liverpool in the Champions League, while Villareal, Real Betis and Celta Vigo and Valencia also found the Catalans out domestically.

The club needs to address this shortcoming in the center of defense, especially in light of Samuel Umtiti's injury record and possible departure. A lot of candidates have emerged as potential targets for the Camp Nou outfit, with highly rated Dutch youngster Matthijs de Ligt the forerunner according to several reports.

