4 wingers Chelsea should sign to boost their attack next season

Chelsea are a football club that has thrived by having lethal and creative wingers play on the flanks over the years. Players such as Eden Hazard, Willian Borges, Ricardo Quaresma, Joe Cole, and Arjen Robben are amongst the top wingers who have played for Chelsea over the years.

Despite such a rich heritage of wingers to have played for the Blues, the current set of wide players at the club are relatively average. This has affected Chelsea's attacking potency in games this season. The team has lacked the creativity to open up sides who sit back and make it difficult to create chances.

The likes of Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, and even Hakim Ziyech haven't been able to contribute a substantial number of goals this season.

This only suggests that Thomas Tuchel's team will need to have adequate reinforcements next season. This article will thus be looking at four wingers they could possibly have a look at signing in the summer.

#4 Antony Matheus dos Santos (Ajax)

Antony is one of the most exciting wingers in Europe

The 22-year-old Brazilian winger is currently one of the most in-demand wide players in Europe at the moment. Anthony will definitely be a good addition to Thomas Tuchel's attack, as he has the skill set to flourish on the wings for the Blues.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Sébastien Haller 20 7

Dusan Tadic 12 17

Antony 8 4



Erik ten Hag has a good record with levelling up attacking players… Ajax’s top scorers in the Eredivisie this season:Sébastien Haller 20Dusan Tadic 1217Antony 8Erik ten Hag has a good record with levelling up attacking players… Ajax’s top scorers in the Eredivisie this season: 🇨🇮 Sébastien Haller 20⚽️ 7🅰️🇷🇸 Dusan Tadic 12⚽️ 17🅰️ 🇧🇷 Antony 8⚽️ 4🅰️ Erik ten Hag has a good record with levelling up attacking players… 🔴👀 https://t.co/Do1ENk86xy

He has a magical left foot, and the flair he oozes on the pitch could make him a fan favorite just like Eden Hazard and Ashley Cole.

The Brazilian is a very direct winger, whose pace and trickery could cause enough damage to opposing teams on the right flank for Chelsea.

So far this season, Anthony has scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists in 33 games across all competitions for Ajax.

#3 Raphinha (Leeds)

Raphinha is one of the best wingers in the EPL

Another player who will be a very good option for Chelsea to strengthen their attack next season is Leeds United star Raphinha. The 25-year-old winger has been linked with a possible move away from his club next season as per Goal. Leeds have been unsuccessful in tying him down to a new contract.

Raphinha is a direct and energetic winger who could be very decisive in the final third for Chelsea, judging by his display for Leeds this season. His experience in the Premier League with Leeds could be a major advantage for the Blues should they sign him, as he may not struggle with adaptation.

Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto Raphinha has 3 goals & 3 assists in his last 7 PL appearances. Here are his stats since his first start in the competition for Raphinha has 3 goals & 3 assists in his last 7 PL appearances. Here are his stats since his first start in the competition for @LUFC on November 22: ⭐️ Raphinha has 3 goals & 3 assists in his last 7 PL appearances. Here are his stats since his first start in the competition for @LUFC on November 22: https://t.co/YaDG2yjoI4

Raphinha has a combined total of 10 goals and three assists in 30 games for Leeds United, across competitions, this season. He also scored against the Blues during their controversial 3-2 win against Leeds on 11 December.

#2 Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona)

Dembele has 11 assists for Barcelona this season

With his future currently undecided at Camp Nou, Chelsea could take advantage of the situation and possibly sign Ousmane Dembele on a free transfer in the summer. The French winger is highly regarded as one of the best wingers in world football and could greatly improve Chelsea's attack.

While his injury record could be a major source of concern, Dembele seems to be gradually hitting top gear once again at Barcelona. He has also previously worked with Blues head coach Tuchel during his time at Borussia Dortmund, and their relationship could blossom even further at Chelsea.

SofaScore @SofaScoreINT | QUICK STAT



Ousmane Dembélé successfully completed 13 dribbles against Cádiz last night – no other player completed more than 11 dribbles in a single match in the top 5 European leagues this season.



And it took him only 15 attempts to do it. | QUICK STATOusmane Dembélé successfully completed 13 dribbles against Cádiz last night – no other player completed more than 11 dribbles in a single match in the top 5 European leagues this season.And it took him only 15 attempts to do it. ⚠️ | QUICK STATOusmane Dembélé successfully completed 13 dribbles against Cádiz last night – no other player completed more than 11 dribbles in a single match in the top 5 European leagues this season.And it took him only 15 attempts to do it. 💨 https://t.co/1RF0NDrk70

Dembele is currently joint-top of the assists rankings in the Spanish La Liga this season alongside Karim Benzema with 11 assists. He has also scored two goals in 27 appearances for Barcelona this season, in all competitions.

#1 Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich)

Gnabry is a very versatile winger

The Bayern Munich winger is regarded as one of the most complete and versatile wide players in Europe. Gnabry is a technical winger who can operate in a couple of forward positions and could be useful for Chelsea on the left hand flank, as he is right-footed.

The 26-year-old could also form a strong partnership with his fellow national team players Timo Werner and Kai Havertz in attack for the Blues.

Gnabry also wouldn't struggle to adapt to life in the English Premier League, as he once played for the Blues' London rivals Arsenal, between 2012-16.

The former Gunner has scored 15 goals and given 10 assists in 41 games, across competitions, this season.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat