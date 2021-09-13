Four footballing wonder kids who never fulfilled their potential 

A player is tagged as a 'wonderkid' when his surreal talent gets noticed at an early age, and a huge potential for success lies ahead of him. But it's not always a fairy tale story for a budding player.

Along with the massive hype comes massive pressure. While some footballers embrace attention, others simply fade away into mediocrity. Sometimes injuries or psychological issues cause a player's career to take a nosedive. But at other times, it is simply a matter of the media and fans vastly overestimating his abilities or potential as well. Ill-considered transfers have also undone many great prospects.

So here's a look at the top four wonder kids who have failed to fulfill their potential.

#4. Adnan Januzaj

When Adnan Januzaj burst onto the scene at Manchester United in 2013, it seemed he had the world at his feet. The then-18-year old looked seriously impressive in an otherwise drab Red Devils side.

He was ranked second in the squad behind Wayne Rooney for chances created. He completed 2.8 dribbles per match which ranked him first at Old Trafford and level with Luis Suarez that season.

But eight years later and now in his fifth season at Real Sociedad, the Belgian has failed to live up to that early promise. Despite showing flashes of brilliance, he is still yet to hit double figures for goal involvement in a league campaign. He is also yet to match the 1641 league minutes he played in his first season in the Premier League.

What's more, he's won just 7 caps for his country, Belgium, since 2014. He was beaten out to a place in the Euro 2020 squad by Leandro Trossard.

He is still a solid creator in the Spanish top flight. But the player we saw at 18 looked like he'd be a true world-beater by now, and that ship looks to have sailed a while ago.

#3. Ross Barkley

Ross Barkley for Everton

Another player who broke through in 2013-14, Ross Barkley, has rarely displayed the kind of brilliance we saw from him in his early years at Everton.

Making a good debut at just 17, the Englishman was widely regarded as the club's most exciting academy graduate since Wayne Rooney. But like with many precocious, naturally talented forwards, Barkley wasn't the easiest player to coach. For a number of years, his game looked to have stagnated. As his creativity increased, his ability to burst through the lines and take on opposition defenders declined.

The 2017-18 season, which he missed almost the entirety with injury, was a damning one for his career. Then at just 23, an age at which most attackers begin to enter their physical peak, Barkley was robbed of serious development time.

Despite some promising performances here and there under Maurizio Sarri and Frank Lampard, he couldn't hold down a starting berth at Stamford Bridge. Following a decent start to his loan at Aston Villa, injuries and poor form again scuppered his progress.

Meanwhile, his wages, which stage at over £100k-a-week have made a move out of west London almost impossible. Otherwise he could've been seen with Burnley, the only club to have been linked with him in recent months.

