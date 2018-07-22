4 World Cup stars who could secure big money moves

Nathan Fernandes 22 Jul 2018, 18:38 IST

Ante Rebic

The 2018 World Cup was one of the best World Cup editions in recent years. From the controversial yet effective VAR to great attacking football, it was a treat to watch.

While the likes of Spain and Germany crashed out early, France, Croatia and Belgium played scintillating football throughout. Post World Cup, football fans are glued to the next best thing i.e. the summer transfer window.

Several top clubs including Real Madrid love signing the best player from every World Cup, or the "flavours of the month". Several World Cup stars are expected to move following excellent World Cup campaigns. The likes of Eden Hazard and Kylian Mbappe have been linked with record-breaking deals.

The value of several World Cup stars has almost doubled after the tournament. Here we look at 4 World Cup stars who could secure big money transfers:

#4 Ante Rebic

Croatia's dream run to the 2018 World Cup final ended with a heartbreaking defeat to France. While Luka Modric won the Golden Ball and Ivan Perisic praised by critics, another player was essential to their excellent campaign.

Though Rebic managed just the single goal in the tournament, is overall contribution was invaluable. A versatile player, Rebic is capable of playing on the wings, as well as through the middle.

Rebic is known for his high work rate. Often closing down opponents and tracking back, he is the ultimate team man. The 24-year-old is a decent dribbler(avg 3.2 per game) and has a knack for scoring from range.

Eintracht Frankfurt have slapped a fee in excess of €45m for their prized man. According to reports, Manchester United and Bayern Munich have shown substantial interest.

#3 Harry Maguire

Maguire was one of the best defenders in Russia

The 25-year-old centre-back was one of the standout centre-backs in Russia. In a relatively youthful and unfancied English side, Maguire stood out at the back.

At 6.4" the Leicester man is an intimidating presence in both boxes and a major threat from set pieces. He ended the World Cup with a goal and assist to his credit.

Maguire is a clean tackler and a decent passer, averaging over 89% pass success as well as an astounding 6 aerial duels per game. Maguire has been linked with big money moves to Chelsea and Manchester United, with Jose Mourinho an admirer.

At 25, he has his peak years ahead and is likely to cost in excess of £65m following his performances with the Three Lions. Leicester City will be unwilling to financially compete with the top English teams should a tempting offer arrive.

