4 young players to watch out for in the upcoming football season

Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
Preview
771   //    24 Jul 2018, 12:33 IST

Belgium v England: 3rd Place Playoff - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Marcus Rashford - prodigy

A long and hectic football season came to an end with the culmination of the FIFA World Cup on 15th July. It was an exciting season, and we saw Manchester City, Barcelona and Juventus win the EPL, La Liga and Serie A titles respectively, whereas Real Madrid once again won the Champions’ League.

The World Cup was eventful as well, a number of traditional heavyweights were shown the door in the initial rounds of the tournament. A less fancied team like Croatia managed to reach the final and their talismanic captain Luka Modric managed to win the prestigious Golden Ball award.

World Cups have always given birth to stars who have gone on to become legends of the game. This year’s edition was no exception.

There were some young footballers who impressed at the quadrennial tournament, and should continue to be the players to watch out for in the upcoming season. Here we discuss 4 such players.

#4 Harry Maguire

Harry
Harry Maguire

Maguire towered over a lot of centre backs at the World Cup, both literally and figuratively. The 25 year old Englishman played in 44 matches for Leicester City last season and scored 2 goals. He also shone for England at the World Cup and scored 1 goal in 7 matches.

He is said to be a target for Manchester United, and should he end up at Old Trafford, United’s title challenge would depend upon him to a considerable extent. 

Maguire's size and strength makes him a viable prospect in a physical league like the EPL. It also means that he would be a constant threat from the set-pieces as he has a fabulous header on him.

However, Maguire would have to improve his agility and speed to be counted amongst the best in the business. He would be continuously tested in a big team as the weight of expectation would increase.

It should not be a problem for him because he showed at the World Cup that he belonged with the very best in the game.

Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
