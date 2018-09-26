4 youngsters to watch out for as Liverpool take on Chelsea tonight in the Carabao Cup

Ethan Ampadu

Liverpool host Chelsea in the Carabao Cup 3rd round today at Anfield. As The Reds look to maintain their 100 percent start to the season, Chelsea will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing goalless draw at West Ham last weekend.

As it's a cup tie, and the English giants go head to head again this weekend, it's almost certain both managers Sarri and Klopp will be looking to rest some of their players and play some youngsters so they get some fresh legs for the weekend fixture.

Both teams boast a couple of really good youth talents who have impressed on the international stage for their countries but are still trying to break into the first teams of Liverpool and Chelsea.

Today we take a look at the top 4 youngsters who might feature in tonight's tie either in the starting XI or from the bench.

#4 Curtis Jones (Liverpool)

Curtis Jones (r)

Liverpool have been overusing their midfield options in the likes of Milner, Naby Keita and Wijnaldum this season, and so one of these key players might make way for Liverpool's hottest youth prospect - Curtis Jones.

The 17 year old was impressive in pre-season this year when he traveled with the squad to the United States and produced amazing displays against Manchester City and Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp also has said that the youngster has a lot of potential, and could go far with the club in the future, and rightly so because he has been associated with the senior team for a while, training with them since he was 15. Astonishing.

We might get to see Jones in action today against Chelsea.

