40 Greatest Goals in World Cup History: #21 Giovanni van Bronckhorst - Netherlands vs Uruguay ('10)

The Dutch captain belted the ball into the top right corner, from all of 35 yards out, in the semi-final in 2010.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst

The Dutch were one of the most scintillating teams in the FIFA World Cup in 2010. On their way to the finals, where they lost out cruelly to an Andres Iniesta special in extra-time, they enthralled the spectators with some of the finest football in the competition.

Back then, the situation with the squad was very different. With the likes of Arjen Robben, Robin van Persie, Wesley Sneijder, all at the peak of their powers, they were one of the most formidable units in South Africa.

For all the attacking talent on show for the Dutch, it was a right back that came up with arguably the most stellar goal of the campaign. And not just for Netherlands, for the entire competition. It came against the Uruguayans in the semi-final of the World Cup in 2010, which the Orange won 3-2.

One of the most controversial balls to contend with in the Jabulani, a ball that players struggled to bring under their spell throughout the competition. Nefarious in it's deviation and movement when airborne, the ball hardly ever ended up where it ought to have had.

It did that one time. AND HOW!

Giovanni van Bronckhorst, the beneficiary. The ball was fed out to the left-flank and the veteran Feyenoord left-back had time to look up and use his trusty left foot to spank an unstoppable 35-yard shot into the top corner. No vertical movement on the ball, whatsoever. "Straight" into the back of the net.

The commentator put it best, "We've heard a lot about his ball moving in the air. That moved in one direction. North to South!"

The former Barcelona man struck it as sweetly as he had ever in his career and it's landed right into our list of 40 Greatest Goals in World Cup history.