Manchester United News: 'I had already made the decision to play for Paris'- Herrera takes a jibe at United's board

Vishal Subramanian
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
305   //    08 Jul 2019, 17:58 IST

Ander Herrera says United's contract offer came too late
What's the story?

Ander Herrera has taken a cheeky jibe at Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, claiming the club didn't show enough urgency in their attempts to offer him a new contract.

As quoted by the Metro, Manchester United were too busy offering deals to the likes of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, which left Herrera free to negotiate terms with PSG.

In case you didn't know...

The 29-year-old signed a 5 year-deal with Paris Saint Germain on a free transfer, ending his 5-year affiliation with the record English Champions.

The Spaniard, who was free to negotiate terms with other clubs after entering the final 6 months of his contract, already had his heart set on a move to the French Champions when Manchester United put forward their offer for him.

"He (Solskjaer) did a lot for me to stay, but things didn't happen. They arrived late and by then, I had already made the decision to play for Paris"

The heart of the matter

Although Herrera was a firm fan favorite at the Theater of Dreams, Metro claim that Manchester United's last-ditch contract offer didn't come on time to offer him a change of heart as PSG had already swooped in.

"Ï don't like looking at the past but there were differences regarding the project and my role within it. I was very happy, I have a lot to thank the clubs for, the fans and also Solskjaer."

What's next?

The Spaniard said he felt proud to have represented the Reds and it would have taken something special for him to make him consider leaving, with Paris Saint Germain providing him with the opportunity to test himself in a new league.

"Why PSG? Because to leave United, the biggest team in England, you need something like PSG, which is the biggest in France. I could not play in another English club"




Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Paris Saint-Germain Football Ander Herrera
