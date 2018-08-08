5 players who could join Chelsea before transfer deadline day

Sarri will be looking to make improvements to his Chelsea side

It has been a strange summer at Chelsea. It took until July for the Blues to sack Antonio Conte, and replace him with Napoli’s Maurizio Sarri. Since then, Jorginho has been the only major signing, but it could be a busy couple of days at Stamford Bridge as the transfer window draws to an end.

It was a surprise for many that it took so long for them to sack Conte. It was clear for much of last season that he was unhappy in London, and was looking to leave the club. He had fallen out with the board over transfers, and even victory in the FA Cup Final over Manchester United didn’t look like it would be enough to keep him in the job.

One of the reasons for the delay was that Chelsea were unable to agree a deal to make Sarri manager. This wait meant they fell behind slightly as far as transfers were concerned. Jorginho followed Sarri to Stamford Bridge, but there haven’t been any other notable movements. Robert Green has joined on a free transfer, but he will be third choice goalkeeper at best.

The Italian took charge of his first competitive game in charge of the Blues on Sunday, and he saw a poor performance from his side result in a comfortable 2-0 win for Manchester City.

There are likely to be a couple of exits before the window shuts on Thursday. Thibaut Courtois is almost certain to complete a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid, while Eden Hazard and Willian have both been linked with moves away. There are also question marks around the future of squad players such as Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who could leave on loan before the window shuts.

Those were the exits, but here are five men who could join the club before the deadline on Thursday evening.

#1 Kepa Arrizabalaga (Athletic Bilbao)

Kepa looks set to become the most expensive 'keeper in football history

There has been debate all summer about which goalkeeper will move to Stamford Bridge. It has been clear for a number of weeks that Courtois has been desperate to leave the club, with a move to Real Madrid on the cards. A host of goalkeepers have been linked with a move to Chelsea. These range from Alisson Becker, who joined Liverpool, Jack Butland, Jordan Pickford, and even a possible return for Petr Cech.

Now it looks like Kepa is the man Sarri has chosen between the sticks, and if reports are to be believed, he will become the most expensive ‘keeper in football history, with Chelsea meeting his release fee of £71 million. It is obviously an awful lot of money, especially for someone who still hasn’t really proved themselves at the highest level. He is a good shot stopper though, and is capable with the ball at his feet. He is only 23 though, and he has the potential to be the Chelsea number one for a long time.

