5 achievements of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United manager

The inevitable departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager was finally announced by Manchester United. Given the run of poor results, the club couldn't be blamed. The hashtag #OleOut was the common sentiment across a section of fans, and even the most hardcore Solskjaer supporters couldn't disagree. His position as manager had become untenable.

Despite all the money spent over the summer, the results produced by the team were unacceptable. It was clear that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was unable to get the desired results.

Throughout his near three-year tenure at Old Trafford, Solskjaer was routinely dismissed by a section of football punditry. He was called a 'glorified PE teacher' to someone with no tactical knowhow.

The manager is only as good as his last few results. But there are many things Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can be proud of during his tenure as gaffer at Old Trafford. Rather than looking at his failures, let's look at five of the high points of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's managerial stint at Manchester United:

#1 Solskjaer lifted Manchester United from the shambles of the Mourinho era

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made a good start to life as Manchester United manager.

In 2018 after Jose Mourinho was sacked, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was bought in as an interim manager. The team was in shambles, and the dressing room morale was at an all-time low.

Solskjaer's appointment had an immediate, magical impact on the team. The team that looked lost and wayward suddenly went on a dominant, unbeaten run of games.

There was once again the attacking swagger and never-say-die spirit rekindled in the team, which seemed to have gone missing after the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement. The run of results left the question of permanent manager moot, and Solskjaer was appointed the full-time United manager.

Manchester United @ManUtd Ole’s at the wheel! We can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been appointed as #MUFC manager. Ole’s at the wheel! We can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been appointed as #MUFC manager.

Mou's acerbic nature and difficult persona had left behind a toxic atmosphere in the dressing room and a lack of self-belief amongst the players. One cannot, even in the backdrop of the present disarray, say that the improvement in the team's fortunes had nothing to do with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He must be given credit where it's due; Solskjaer did rejuvenate the team after Mourinho.

#2 That magical comeback in Paris

Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

After a 2-0 home defeat, United headed to PSG facing virtually impossible odds in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie. They were under a new manager not renowned for such situations. It was Solskjaer's first major challenge.

Manchester United took an early lead through Romelu Lukaku in Paris, but a superb cross from Kylian Mbappe levelled the scores on the night. A mistake from PSG custodian Gianluigi Buffon then allowed United to score again.

Romelu Lukaku took full advantage of Buffon's spill to make it 2-1 on the night and 2-3 on aggregate. But United still needed another goal to complete a miraculous comeback as the game entered injury time.

A shot from Diogo Dalot hit Presnel Kimpembe's outstretched hand inside the PSG penalty area in the 91st minute. The resulting penalty was calmly converted by Marcus Rashford. Suddenly it was 3-3 on aggregate, and United were ahead on away goals.

United held on to seal an incredible, impossible victory after trailing on aggregate for more than 180 minutes over two legs.

Manchester United @ManUtd



Bring on today’s game! The epic story of how we beat PSG last time out… 😍Bring on today’s game! #MUFC The epic story of how we beat PSG last time out… 😍Bring on today’s game! #MUFC https://t.co/GDEzgNwSu7

To come back and win under such odds had personified Manchester United's spirit for decades. The team under Solskjaer once again showed the world that the word 'impossible' meant little to United. The victory in Paris remains one of the most memorable moments of Solskjaer's managerial stint at Manchester United.

