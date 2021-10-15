5 active Chelsea players with the most number of assists for the club

Chelsea arguably have one of the best squads in Europe at the moment, with the Blues boasting a fine mix of talented youngsters and experienced campaigners in their ranks.

They have looked really competitive under the guidance of Thomas Tuchel and managed to clinch the Champions League last season by beating Manchester CIty in the final. The Blues have started the ongoing season in fine fashion as well and currently sit top of the Premier League table.

Who has the most assists for the Blues in the current Chelsea squad?

Chelsea boast a number of playmakers in their ranks who are adept at creating chances for their teammates. Most of these are young players or have recently joined the club but they have registered impressive numbers in terms of assists during their time so far.

Here we take a look at five current Chelsea players who have registered the most number of assists for the Blues:

#5 Callum Hudson-Odoi - 16 assists

Callum Hudson-Odoi was touted as the next big thing to come out of the Chelsea academy after his breakthrough in the 2018-19 season. He played a big part in the Blues' Europa League win that season and was also impressive in the Premier League.

It looked like the youngster would be a regular starter for Chelsea. However, an achilles injury towards the end of that season halted his progress and the 20-year-old has not been the same since then.

The winger has been in and out of the team under both Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel, failing to make a big impact on the chances he has received.

Hudson-Odoi has 16 assists to his name in all competitions for the Blues, with five of those coming during the 2019-20 Premier League season. But that has not been enough to cement his place in the starting line-up.

Still pretty young, Hudson-Odoi has a lot of time on his hands. However, he will need to improve his performances soon if he wants to see himself as a part of Chelsea's future.

#4 Mason Mount - 16 assists

Since breaking into the Chelsea first-team during the 2019-20 season under Frank Lampard, Mason Mount has been exceptional for the Blues and has become a midfield lynchpin for the side.

Playing as an attacking midfielder, the Englishman is also technically proficient. He keeps things ticking for the Blues in the middle of the park. His energy and pressing on the field has been crucial for the Blues going forward.

Mount was a key part of the Chelsea team under Frank Lampard. He was crucial to the Blues making it into the top-four that season and also reaching the FA Cup final during that time.

His performances last season, however, were even more impressive. He played a huge part in Chelsea winning the Champions League as he assisted Kai Havertz for the winning goal in the final. The youngster even picked the Chelsea's Young Player of the Year award as he managed nine goals and nine assists across all competitions last season.

So far, Mount has registered 16 assists for the Blues. However, numbers don't do justice to the kind of impact the England international has had at Chelsea over the last two seasons.

