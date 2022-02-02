5 active footballers who have succeeded in multiple top 5 European leagues

Making it big in a top-five European league is probably on every footballer’s wishlist. Every footballer wants to become a household name, wants to play and win the most prestigious trophies on offer. Unfortunately, very few are able to crack into Europe's top-five leagues, let alone win the biggest accolades.

The players on our list today are anomalies in that sense. Not only have they played for a top-five European league but have also somehow managed to succeed in at least three of them.

Now, without further ado, let us check out five active footballers who have made it big in multiple top-five European leagues:

#5 Mesut Ozil – Bundesliga, La Liga, Premier League

One of the best attacking midfielders of the century, Mesut Ozil weaved his magic in three respected European leagues. The Schalke U19 star earned his first senior team contract in 2006. After a couple of mighty impressive seasons, a transfer to Werder Bremen followed. Buoyed by his creativity, Bremen won the DFB Pokal in the 2008-09 season.

Mesmerized by his displays at the 2010 World Cup, Real Madrid brought the German to La Liga ahead of the 2010-11 season. He displaced Kaka in the team and emerged as an indisputable first-team star under Jose Mourinho.

Ozil's passing and vision helped Real Madrid win the Copa del Rey in his debut campaign and the league title the following season.

Ozil left for Arsenal in 2013 and immediately became a crowd favorite at the Emirates Stadium. He couldn’t win the Premier League with the Gunners but was one of their standout performers as they marched on to four FA Cup triumphs.

Following his controversial exit from Arsenal in 2021, the 2014 World Cup winner joined Fenerbahce SK. He has since played 34 games for the Turkish club and is their current captain.

#4 Dani Alves – La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1

FC Barcelona Unveil New Signing Dani Alves

One of the best right-backs in the history of football, Barcelona’s Dani Alves is the definition of perseverance. Despite being written off time and again over the course of his career, the Brazilian has consistently bounced back.

The full-back joined La Liga outfit Sevilla from Bahia initially on a loan deal in 2002 before making the move permanent next summer. His explosiveness helped him stand out, and as expected, several big clubs came knocking at Sevilla’s door.

Alves, however, was not interested in moving just yet. He held firm and helped the Andalusian outfit to five trophies between 2005 and 2007, including a Copa del Rey and two UEFA Cups.

Alves joined Barcelona in 2008 and won every possible trophy over the next eight years, including two trebles. He helped the Catalonian outfit to six La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues amongst other honors.

Following his controversial exit from Barcelona in 2016, brief spells at Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain followed. He did nothing groundbreaking for either club but won domestic titles with both.

The 38-year-old moved to Sao Paulo in 2019 and eventually became a free agent a couple of seasons later. Just when everyone had written him off, Xavi’s Barcelona got in touch with him and brought him back to the Camp Nou. He has already featured in four games for the Blaugrana this season, registering two assists.

