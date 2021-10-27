5 active La Liga players with most appearances in the league

La Liga is widely regarded as one of the best top-flight football leagues in the world. In its illustrious history, many top stars from around the globe have plied their trade in the competition and left an indelible mark.

La Liga is home to two of the most successful club teams in history - Real Madrid and Barcelona. So the Spanish top-flight has always been a dream destination for many budding players.

Some of them, both from Spain and abroad, have gone on to spend a large chunk of their careers in La Liga. On that note, here's a look at the five active players with the most La Liga appearances:

#5 Antoine Griezmann - 401

Griezmann has scored 156 goals and made 62 assists in 401 La Liga games.

His current form may not be the best, but Antoine Griezmann is a modern-day La Liga great. He burst onto the scene with Real Sociedad back in 2009, and hasn't looked back since then.

Five years and 180 appearances later, he moved to Atletico Madrid, becoming a bonafide star of the game under Diego Simeone's tutelage. Griezmann is yet to win a La Liga title, but he has played over 400 games in the competition, registering 156 goals and 62 assists.

Griezmann moved to Barcelona two years ago, but things didn't quite work out for him. The Frenchman is now back with the Rojiblancos for a second stint.

#4 Sergio Busquets - 424

Sergio Busquets is a eight-time La Liga winner.

Sergio Busquets is one of the last remaining vestiges of the true one-club-man. Since debuting for Barcelona in 2008, he has made over 500 appearances for them, including 424 in La Liga.

There are 31 players who have made more La Liga appearances than him. But very few can boast a trophy cabinet like Busquets, who has won eight titles in the competition.

An underrated cornerstone of the Blaugrana, Busquets is arguably the best holding midfielder of his generation. At 33, he has still got a few more years of top-flight football left in him.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav