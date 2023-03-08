5 active players with most goals in the Premier League

The English Premier League has always been home to some of the greatest goalscorers in world football. Icons such as Thierry Henry, Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, Alan Shearer and many others have graced the league with their quality.

Today, the Premier League still boasts some of Europe's finest attackers, who are adept at finding the back of the net. To consistently score goals in a league such as the Premier League, a player has to be a master of his craft.

Howard @DrakxyD Harry Kane being among the PL Club 200 goals with NOT a single trophy to show for it is absurd.



Only 3 players are in the club 200 goals



Alan Shearer 260 goals

Wayne Rooney 208 goals

Harry Kane 201 goals Harry Kane being among the PL Club 200 goals with NOT a single trophy to show for it is absurd.Only 3 players are in the club 200 goals Alan Shearer 260 goals Wayne Rooney 208 goals Harry Kane 201 goals

We look at five such masters of their goalscoring craft in the Premier League. From one-club men to journeymen to traditional strikers and wide men, this list has it all.

#5 Son Heung-min (98 goals)

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

One of the best wingers in the league, Son Heung-min has been an important player for Tottenham Hotspur since joining the club from Bayer Leverkusen. Son has forged an impressive partnership with Harry Kane at the club and has scored 98 league goals for them.

The South Korean attacker joined Tottenham in 2015 and has gone on to become a club legend. He has gone on to make 256 league appearances for the club, scoring 98 goals. Son is the only Asian player in the history of the league to win the Golden Boot. His tally of 22 goals earned him joint-top scorer status in the 2021-22 season.

Son Heung-minis the fastest player in Premier League history to reach 85 goals, having done so in only 225 matches. The winger is an icon and one of the best players in the league despite his recent struggles in front of goal.

#4 Raheem Sterling (113 goals)

Southampton FC v Chelsea FC

Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling is one of the most prolific goalscorers in the Premier League. The 28-year-old forward has enjoyed an impressive career in the league with his goals and achievements.

Sterling has scored 113 goals in the competition since making his debut as a teenager in 2012. The Englishman started his professional career with Liverpool, where he scored 18 goals in 95 league appearances. He then joined Manchester City, where he scored the bulk of his goals.

The forward found the net 91 times in 225 appearances for the Cityzens before moving to Chelsea, where he has scored four goals in 19 matches.

Sterling has played for three of the biggest clubs in the league and is still just 28 years old. The experienced winger has won the league title four times with the Cityzens.

#3 Mohamed Salah (131 goals)

Liverpool FC v Manchester United

Mohamed Salah has made a name for himself in Liverpool, where he holds a number of goalscoring records. The Egyptian winger has scored 131 Premier League goals in what has been a hugely successful career so far.

Salah first came into the limelight when he joined Chelsea as a youngster in 2014. He scarcely featured for the Blues and managed just two goals in 13 league appearances. The Egyptian returned to England in 2017 and has not stopped scoring since. The winger has scored 129 league goals for Liverpool in 205 appearances for the Reds.

Salah has won the league's Golden Boot three times, including in each of his first two seasons. He currently holds the record for most goals scored in a single 38-game season in England (32) and has won the league title once with the Merseyside outfit.

#2 Jamie Vardy (134 goals)

Leicester City v Burnley

Leicester City legend Jamie Vardy is one of the most iconic strikers to grace the league in the 21st century. The 36-year-old striker has scored 134 Premier League goals for the Foxes, with most of his goals coming after he turned 30.

A late bloomer, Vardy first played in the league in 2014 when the Foxes were promoted to the English top flight. The experienced striker propelled Leicester City to a surprise league title in the 2015-16 campaign, scoring 24 goals in the process. Vardy also won the Premier League Golden Boot in 2020, becoming the oldest player to do so.

Soccer Facts @Soccer_Stats



Kane (200 Spurs)

Agüero (184 City)

Rooney (183 Utd)

Henry (175 Arsenal)

Shearer (148 Newcastle)

Lampard (147 Chelsea)

Vardy (134 Leicester)

Fowler (128 Liverpool)

Shearer (112 Blackburn)

Le Tissier (101 Saints)



myfootballfacts.com/premier-league… Players with PL Club Records of 100+ Goals:Kane (200 Spurs)Agüero (184 City)Rooney (183 Utd)Henry (175 Arsenal)Shearer (148 Newcastle)Lampard (147 Chelsea)Vardy (134 Leicester)Fowler (128 Liverpool)Shearer (112 Blackburn)Le Tissier (101 Saints) Players with PL Club Records of 100+ Goals:Kane (200 Spurs)Agüero (184 City)Rooney (183 Utd)Henry (175 Arsenal)Shearer (148 Newcastle)Lampard (147 Chelsea)Vardy (134 Leicester)Fowler (128 Liverpool)Shearer (112 Blackburn)Le Tissier (101 Saints)myfootballfacts.com/premier-league… https://t.co/wfAYBw41mB

Vardy scored in 11 consecutive league matches for Leicester in the 2015-16 campaign, a Premier League record. He is also the only player in the club's history to reach 100 top-flight goals. Despite making his top-flight debut at 27 years old, Vardy is one of only 29 players to score 100 goals or more.

#1 Harry Kane (201 goals)

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

Tottenham star Harry Kane is unarguably one of the best strikers in world football. The Englishman is a club and Premier League legend, as he is one of only three players to score more than 200 goals in the competition.

Kane made his Premier League debut for Tottenham in August 2012 but became a regular for Spurs in 2014. He won the league's Golden Boot in the 2015-16 campaign for the first time before repeating the trick in the 2016-17 season.

The Englishman won his third Golden Boot in the 2020-21 season while also winning the 'Playmaker of the Season' award.

Kane scored his 200th league goal in his side's win over Manchester City in February this year. He is the club's all-time top scorer and also holds the Premier League record for most goals scored for a single club.

Poll : 0 votes