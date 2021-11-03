Manchester United dominated the Premier League in 1990s and 2000s and had a legion of long-serving players under one manager — Sir Alex Ferguson. This makes Sir Alex's players the most successful Premier League footballers of all time.

However, it all changed in 2013. Following Sir Alex's retirement, there have been multiple internal changes at the club and Manchester United have struggled for consistency ever since. The same period saw rivals Manchester City emerge. Chelsea have been among the top guns from the mid-2000s as well and have stayed there since.

While most players with the highest number of Premier League titles hail from Manchester United, that isn't the case with active players at the moment. We don't see a consistent favorite these days because of the intense competition within the league. The same has resulted in many teams shuffling places between them in the fight for the top spot.

Barring Manchester City, no team has endured consecutive PL victories since Manchester United in 2007-08 and 2008-09.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the active players with the most PL titles.

4 active players with the most Premier League titles.

#4 Fernandinho — 4

Fernandinho won his first EPL title as a captain in the 2020-21 season

Manchester City captain Fernandinho is the club's longest serving player. He is also the only member from the famous 2013-14 Premier League-winning Manchester City side who is still with the club.

The 2021-22 Premier League season is the Brazilian's ninth at the Etihad. He has won four Premier League titles with the Sky Blues. After the departure of club veteran Vincent Kompany, the mantle to lead the team was passed to David Silva.

When the latter moved back to Spain, Pep Guardiola entrusted Fernandinho with the captain's responsibilities. Pep's decision was questioned by many as Fernandinho's age was called into question. Nevertheless, he proved all his doubters wrong.

After the initial expiration of the Brazilian midfielder's contract, he was offered two contract extensions by the club.

Fernandinho's experience and level-headedness is what helps him maintain his place at the club which is full of talented individuals. Following injury-woes, the 36-year-old isn't much of a regular player anymore.

However, after winning the club it's seventh PL title and his first as a captain in the last season, Fernadinho remains to be a well-respected player at City.

