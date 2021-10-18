5 active players with the most trophies in football right now

Winning trophies is not an easy task but luckily we have seen some world-class footballers master the art of it. Some players have been directly responsible for winning them, while others have played an important role in the same.

Over the years, some of the top European clubs have gathered a lot of accolades and silverware. With these clubs winning a good amount of trophies, the players have definitely benefited from it.

Many active players can still win more trophies

Normally, we can relate the most number of trophies to the likes of Ryan Giggs, Maxwell, Xavi, Kenny Dalglish and many others. But in this case, the active players are considered, with some of them having immense scope to surpass each other.

Interestingly, some of the players on this list have joined new clubs, which altogether increases the prospects of silverware. Without further ado, let's have a look at the top active players with the highest number of trophies.

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo - 34 trophies

Real Madrid v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

Speaking of trophies, there is no way that Cristiano Ronaldo cannot be present on this list. The forward started his career with Sporting Lisbon where he won the Supertaca, the trophy played between the winners of the Portuguese league and cup competition.

He signed for Manchester United in 2003 to play under Sir Alex Ferguson. Ronaldo developed into one of the world's finest attackers under the Scottish manager. He won three Premier League titles, the FA Cup, the UEFA Champions League, two League Cups, two FA Community Shields and the FIFA Club World Cup at United.

Ronaldo left to play for Real Madrid in 2009 and became a bigger sensation with Los Blancos. In addition to winning four Champions League titles and two La Liga trophies, Ronaldo also won 10 more pieces of silverware at Real Madrid. While he won the Copa del Rey and Supercopa twice, the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup was lifted by him thrice. In total, Ronaldo won 16 trophies with the Spanish giants.

The Portuguese captain then joined Juventus in 2018 where he won the Serie A twice, 2 Supercoppa Italiana and one Coppa Italia. On the national level, Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Euro 2016 and the UEFA Nations League in 2018.

#4 Gerard Pique - 35 trophies

Barcelona v Athletic Club - Copa del Rey Final

The Spanish defender started his career with Manchester United. Due to the presence of Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic at Old Trafford, Gerard Pique couldn't get much time. As such, he signed for Barcelona in 2008 and has established himself as a club legend since then.

During his time at Manchester United, Gerard Pique won the 2007-08 Premier League and UEFA Champions League titles along with the FA Community Shield in 2007. He has had a stellar career at Barcelona as the Catalan club have achieved a lot this decade.

Tayef 🐺 @toufikurrr Gerard Piqué has won more trophies (35) than his age (34)...He is bigger than your club!👍🏽 Gerard Piqué has won more trophies (35) than his age (34)...He is bigger than your club!👍🏽 https://t.co/AJDRogQvco

With Barcelona, Pique has won eight La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey, five Supercopa, three UEFA Champions Leagues, three UEFA Super Cups and three FIFA Club World Cups.

At national level, he won the FIFA World Cup in 2010 and the UEFA European Championship in 2012. He's only one trophy ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and with the departure of Lionel Messi to PSG, it will be interesting to see how successful Barcelona and Pique can be.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith