5 active Premier League players with the most free-kick goals

The Premier League has always been renowned for amazing set-piece takers. Many elite free-kick takers have graced the competition over the years. David Beckham, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Dimitri Payet, Sebastian Larsson, and many others, have scored stunning goals from set-pieces.

Scoring from a free-kick requires immaculate technique, and it only gets difficult once a player develops a reputation for it. A lot of effort and hard work goes behind the scenes to convert free-kicks into goals.

The Premier League is blessed with some quality set-piece takers right now. On that note, here's a look at five such players:

#5 Ashley Young (Aston Villa)

At the age of 36, Ashley Young is still a very lively player on the pitch. After coming through the ranks at Watford, he started his career as a winger, primarily playing on the left flank.

The Englishman signed for Aston Villa in 2007, and became a big sensation. His superb dribbling combined with his deadly crosses made him a massive threat. It was with The Lions that he scored most of his career free-kicks.

Young moved to Manchester United in 2011, and was a key player for them. During his nine-year tenure with The Red Devils, he scored only a single free-kick, though. That came against his former side Watford. Overall, the English wing-back has scored six free-kicks in the Premier League.

#4 Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton)

The Icelander is probably one of the most underrated midfielders in the Premier League. Gylfi Sigurdsson has played most of his career in England.

He had an impressive spell at Swansea City in 2011 before signing for Tottenham Hotspur the next season. Sigurdsson returned to The Swans after two seasons with Spurs. His incisive passing and creative abilities proved very helpful, which also attracted the interest of Everton in the summer of 2017.

After four seasons with The Toffees, Sigurdsson was suspended by the club this summer following suspicion of alleged child sex offences in July. Nonetheless, the Iceland midfielder remains an efficient free-kick taker in the Premier League. He has scored seven goals through free-kicks in the competition.

