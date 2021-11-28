5 active Premier League players with the most headed goals

The Premier League is a physically demanding league and not everyone can thrive off such demands. Despite that, many players have come out with shining colors.

One of the most challenging skills on a football pitch is to win headers. Fortunately, some of the Premier League players have been brilliant while heading the ball and turning them into goals.

Premier League forwards have wonderful aerial abilities

There have been some wonderful forwards in the Premier League who have been quite effective in the air. The likes of Peter Crouch, Olivier Giroud, Andy Carroll, Tim Cahill and others have been amazing goal-scorers through headers.

The current lot of Premier League players are known to be brutal in the air and can score using their heads. On that note, let's take a look at the active players who are leading the goal-scoring charts through headers in the Premier League right now:

#5 Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton)

Having come through the ranks at Sheffield United, Dominic Calvert-Lewin went on multiple loan spells before securing a move to Everton in the Premier League. The English striker was signed by the Toffees in 2016.

Since then, the right-footed striker has become an important member of the Everton team. His goal contributions for the Merseyside club have been crucial. Calvert-Lewin has so far scored 43 goals in 153 Premier League appearances for the club.

One of the features of the Englishman's game has been his smart positioning and aerial ability. Using that, Calvert-Lewin has scored 18 headers in the Premier League so far. He's been away with a quadriceps injury this season but the 24-year old will hopefully be back by the start of the new year.

#4 Michail Antonio (West Ham United)

Michail Antonio has been one of the star performers in the Premier League this season. With six goals and three assists to his name, the Jamaican forward has been crucial to West Ham United's aspirations to play in Europe next season.

With his tall and strong physique, Antonio can shrug off defenders with ease. That combined with his aerial threat, has helped the 31-year-old become a lethal goal-scorer in the Premier League this term.

In just seven seasons in the Premier League, Antonio has scored 20 headed goals so far. His goal-scoring abilities have been a delight to watch and given his current form, it won't come as a surprise if he scores through more headers this season.

