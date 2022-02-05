5 active Premier League players who have scored more headers than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably one of the greatest players in European football. His first stint at Manchester United was quite successful as he developed himself into a lethal goal-scoring winger. It was not until his final years at Real Madrid that Ronaldo developed into a penalty-box poacher. However, he has always been a terrific header of the ball.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best headers of a ball in the Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored some iconic headers in his near two-decade journey but only a few of those were in the Premier League. As mentioned before, he was a natural winger in his first stint in English football. However, his second stint has not been as successful so far.

Out of the eight goals Ronaldo has scored in the Premier League this term, none have been headers. On that note, let us take a look at five active players who have scored more headers than Cristiano Ronaldo in the Premier League.

Squawka Football @Squawka No Premier League player has won the European Golden Shoe since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2007/08:



◉ 31 total goals

◉ 20 right foot

◉ 5 left foot

◉ 5 headers

◉ 4 free-kicks



The complete footballer. No Premier League player has won the European Golden Shoe since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2007/08:◉ 31 total goals◉ 20 right foot◉ 5 left foot◉ 5 headers◉ 4 free-kicksThe complete footballer. https://t.co/6v2d22d3iQ

#5 Dominic Calvert-Lewin (18)

Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton - Premier League

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is perhaps the talisman who is going to turn Everton's fortunes around this season. The Toffees have not enjoyed a good Premier League campaign so far but have a proven goal-scorer in their ranks to bail them out.

Nick @AggerCapital So apparently Dominic Calvert-Lewin is as good as Cristiano Ronaldo at heading.. he’s staying in my #FPL team forever So apparently Dominic Calvert-Lewin is as good as Cristiano Ronaldo at heading.. he’s staying in my #FPL team forever 🙏 https://t.co/W94SUCoIUT

Frank Lampard, who recently became manager at Goodison Park, can rely on the finishing skills of Calvert-Lewin, who is good on the ground and even better in the air.

The Englishman is quick to get off the ground and has the physical presence to dominate his opponent. It also helps that he is 6'2 and can get his head to the ball first on most occasions. Out of the 43 Premier League goals the 24-year-old ace has scored in total, 18 of them have been headers.

Calvert-Lewin is one of the best strikers in the Premier League and his aerial ability has gone a long way in proving the same.

#4 Michail Antonio (21)

West Ham United v Leeds United - Premier League

Michail Antonio has been one of the main reasons behind West Ham United doing so well over the past couple of years. The former right-back has been turned into a marauding forward who can cause all sorts of problems for defenders.

The Jamaican international is fast, slick and a real asset in the penalty box. Unlike Cristiano Ronaldo, who is tall enough to win most headers, Antonio is only 5'9 and uses other aspects to win aerial duels. The 31-year-old ace is built like a tank and can outmuscle most defenders in the league.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 50% - 50 percent of Michail Antonio's Premier League goals have been headers (16/32); of all players with at least 30 goals, only John Terry (66%), Kenwyne Jones, Tim Cahill (both 55%) and Duncan Ferguson (53%) have scored a higher percentage with their head. Noggin. 50% - 50 percent of Michail Antonio's Premier League goals have been headers (16/32); of all players with at least 30 goals, only John Terry (66%), Kenwyne Jones, Tim Cahill (both 55%) and Duncan Ferguson (53%) have scored a higher percentage with their head. Noggin. https://t.co/iZdIgjftzg

However, Antonio's most impressive quality is the timing of his jump and his ability to find empty spaces in the box. This allows him to put most of the headers he takes into the back of the net. The striker has scored 21 headed goals out of a total of 54 goals in the Premier League.

Antonio may not be as good a poacher as Cristiano Ronaldo but his strength in the air cannot be denied.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Ritwik Kumar