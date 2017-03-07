5 actors who could play Lionel Messi

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is considered by many as the greatest player of all time

Success is the pedestal on which great stories are written. These writings are meant to inspire the people to do something with their lives. It is also a way to tell us that there is hope in this world, after all.

No matter what the field is, inspiration has no boundaries. Once someone is successful, their life is portrayed in an artistic form as a means to fire up the ember within the common person. A great many success stories can be found in the field of football, too. And what better a story than that of Lionel Messi?

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is considered by many as the greatest player of all time, and they can’t really be blamed for it. Every week, when we think that we have seen everything, he comes up with something that absolutely blows the mind of the viewer.

If there was something that could inspire people, it would be Lionel Messi’s journey. It won’t be a long time before someone comes up with a movie based on the man’s journey and here is our suggestion of the 5 people that can be casted to play Lionel Messi’s role…

#5 Christian Bale

The Dark Knight star is one of the most revered actors in the business

Method acting is an art that takes a lot of patience and diligence from an actor. In this case, one of the very best in the game is Christian Bale. The Dark Knight star is one of the most revered actors in the business and takes his roles very seriously once he commits to them.

When he took the role in The Machinist, he lost so much weight that almost every bone in his body became apparent to the naked eye. Indeed, the doctors had to warn him against his ways, fearing that such a change could be fatal for the actor.

If Bale gets the role of Lionel Messi, it could be guaranteed that he would spend a lot of time on the football field to develop some real skills so that he can play the role of the Barcelona forward better. And given how successful his movies are, he will almost certainly do a fantastic job.