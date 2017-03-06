10 famous footballers and their tattoos

The only list Cristiano Ronaldo fails to make - the art choices of footballers.

Antoine Griezmann has his share of tattoos

Body art is a form of expression used by people to display their beliefs. One can decipher a person when looking at the tattoos one possesses. A lot of people use their body as a canvas to portray their feelings and since footballers are people too, something which most of us fail to realise often, they have their fair share of body art engraved in their skins.

It seems as though tattoos have become an essential part of many footballers’ life. Every achievement finds its way to their bodies, serving them as a reminder of the glorious moments from the days gone by. And, unlike the common person, they have the chance to show their inscriptions on a global scale, which gives them all the more incentive to engrave them.

While reigning Ballon d’Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo, doesn’t have a single tattoo on his body, there are many other footballers who don’t follow the same path as the Portuguese and here are 10 such players and their tattoos…

#1 Antoine Griezmann

A look at the Frenchman and one can infer that he just loves tattoos. Ending up as the third best player in the world in France Football’s Ballon d’Or ceremony, Antoine Griezmann’s right hand is just covered with tattoos.

On his upper right arm, one can see the art of Jesus Christ. He continues his religious love below as his lower right arm is covered with a drawing of a rosary bead, some clouds and stars. That’s not all, though, as the initials of his parents’ names are also engraved there as a sign of his gratitude towards them.

Finally, on his finger, there is a tattoo which translates to ‘HOPE’—something that he inspires within his fans.