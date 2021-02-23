5 African players with the most La Liga goals

Unlike the English Premier League and the French Ligue 1, the Spanish La Liga doesn't boast many African scorers in its rich history.

However, some of the continent's favourite sons have starred in the division over the years, with the likes of Samuel Eto'o, Yaya Toure and Michael Essien, to name a few, coming to mind.

Five most prolific African goal-scorers in the La Liga

The all-time La Liga goalscoring chart is dominated by Spanish, Argentinian, French and Uruguayan players. But there are a few African players in their midst too.

On that note, let's have a look at the five most prolific La Liga scorers hailing from Africa.

#5 Valmiro Lopes Rocha - 34 goals

'Valdo' scored for four different sides in the La Liga.

Surprisingly, Valmiro Lopes Rocha, or 'Valdo' as he was popularly known, started his career at Real Madrid in 2001 but played just one game for Los Blancos.

A lack of game-time led to a loan spell with Osasuna the next year, where the former Cape Verde winger made his mark with 120 La Liga appearances in five seasons.

Valdo went on to play for three other La Liga teams as well, doing so for Espanyol, Malaga and Levante, but never enjoyed the same success.

His best tally in a La Liga campaign was six goals which he scored in the 2006-07 season with Osasuna and in 2011-12 season with Levante.

#4 Youssef El Arabi - 43 goals

Youssef El Arabi has scored the most La Liga hat-tricks (2) in Granada's history.

Among the best Moroccan exports of the last decade, Youssef El Arabi has scored 235 goals in 409 games, but only 73 of them have come in the top-five leagues.

One such team is La Liga club Granada, the only team with whom El Arabi never lifted any trophy but enjoyed four productive years. He scored 44 goals from 130 games in the La Liga for Granada, more than anyone in the club's history!

Youssef El Arabi was particularly on form during the 2015-16 season, his last in the La Liga, where the striker scored 16 goals to save the Andalusian club from certain relegation.