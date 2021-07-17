5 alternatives to Eduardo Camavinga for Manchester United

Manchester United head into the summer transfer window on the back of a promising 2020-21 campaign which saw them finish second in the Premier League table. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side finished twelve points behind champions Manchester City but accumulated eight more points than they did during the 2019-20 season.

Manchester United, however, had endured a dismal start to their 2020-21 season as they lost three of their opening four home league games. Many believed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be shown the exit door and that the Red Devils had lined up former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino as a replacement

The 20-time Premier League champions, however, enjoyed a massive up-turn in form. Manchester United were at the top of the Premier League table in February and were the favorites to clinch the title. But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side failed to maintain consistency and opted to switch focus to the Europa League.

United made it to another cup final under the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but once again failed to produce the good when it mattered most. This led to the squad and its manager coming in for harsh criticism at the end of the season.

United lacked options in attack and midfield towards the end of the season and were in dire need of a top-quality centre-half to partner Harry Maguire.

BREAKING: Jadon Sancho is having a medical ahead of completing a £73m move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 13, 2021

Having completed the signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund last week, Manchester United have switched their focus to securing the signature of a defensive midfielder. Teenage sensation Eduardo Camavinga has emerged as a top target for Manchester United this summer.

The 18-year-old is one of the brightest prospects in European football. The Red Devils will, however, face stiff competition from Real Madrid and Barcelona for the Frenchman's signature, and could therefore have to line-up alternatives for the Rennes midfielder.

On that note, let's take a look at 5 alternatives to Eduardo Camavinga for Manchester United

#5 Ilaix Moriba, Barcelona

FC Barcelona v RC Celta - La Liga Santander

The 18-year-old Barcelona midfielder is experiencing a rise to fame similar to that of Eduardo Camavinga. Ilaix Moriba spent a season-and-a-half with Barcelona B before being promoted to the Catalan side's first team last season by Ronald Koeman.

Moriba went on to make eighteen appearances in all competitions for Barcelona last season. He is currently part of a core group of youngsters along with the likes of Pedri, Ansu Fati, Frenkie De Jong and Sergino Dest that are viewed as the future of the club.

Moriba has, however, failed to renew his contract with Barcelona and has therefore not received a call-up for pre-season training from the club. This has led to speculation that the youngster could leave Camp Nou this summer.

Manchester United are rumored to be reading a €20 million bid for Moriba. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been a massive proponent of signing and giving youngsters a chance during his reign as Manchester United manager.

The Norwegian is eager to build a squad for the future and could view Moriba as Manchester United's midfielder for the next decade.

#4 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

SS Lazio Training Session

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been one of the standout performers in Serie A, a player who has consistently been linked with a move to Manchester United over the years, the Serbian was once upon a time viewed as the ideal replacement for Paul Pogba.

As the Frenchman continues to be linked with a move to Juventus and PSG, Manchester United could finally look to sign the 26-year-old. Milinkovic-Savic enjoyed an impressive 2020-21 campaign with Lazio as he scored eight goals in 32 league appearances for the Italian side.

🗣 Fabrizio Romano when asked about the possibility of Ilaix Moriba to Manchester United: "Rumours about Ilaix Moriba and Barcelona about a complicated situation regarding contract renewal is true. Premier League clubs are watching him. Keep an eye on this situation." [Twitch] pic.twitter.com/1Qw2L2Qn6j — Man Utd Empire (@Empire_Mu) July 10, 2021

Milinkovic-Savic's flair and physical presence make him the ideal signing for Manchester United. The midfielder was once valued at £80 million by Lazio.

The Italian club, however, are suffering financially and could reduce their asking price for Milinkovic-Savic to lure potential suitors.

