5 alternatives to Thomas Lemar for Arsenal

With Thomas Lemar's potential move to Arsenal up in the air, here's five other players they could target should it fall through.

@danieljpinder by Daniel Pinder Top 5 / Top 10 17 Jul 2017, 22:08 IST

Marco Asensio in action

It’s a known fact that Arsenal are interested in signing AS Monaco’s Thomas Lemar. However, the ongoing saga means Arsene Wenger could miss out on his next transfer signing.

On Monday morning, BBC reported they could miss out on the France U21 international due to the fact the French club don’t want to lose another key player. Had they wrapped up a deal prior to Tiemoue Bakayoko’s move to Chelsea, the headlines could well be different.

Arsenal are so desperate to bring in another attacking player, given the future of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil still being uncertain. The former has stated that he wants to play Champions League football next season, which he won’t be getting at Arsenal.

For Ozil, he’s stated that he wants to stay at the Premier League club however, with just one-year remaining on his contract and an extension yet to be struck, it may be time to sell.

Losing Lemar would no doubt be a huge blow to Arsenal’s transfer plans but with that said, here’s five targets that the Gunners could gamble on should they miss out on the Frenchman.

#1 Marco Asensio

There has already been reports of Marco Asensio interesting Arsenal however, given that James Rodriguez has joined Bayern Munich on a two-year loan deal with an option to buy, this deal seems extremely unlikely.

At just 21-years-old, Asensio is one of the brightest talents in Spain, already breaking into the Real Madrid first team making 38 appearances in all competitions, scoring 10 and creating four. For such a young player, the Spaniard is playing like a seasoned veteran, whilst he also played a key role in Real’s Champions League defence.

Also read: 5 reasons why Alexandre Lacazette will succeed at Arsenal

The youngster is extremely versatile. He can play on either flank, or as the No. 10, whilst he can also be deployed as a central midfielder should the opportunity arise. Asensio has an eye for a pass which is shown with his 89% successful pass rate whilst he possesses great dribbling skills.

Asensio was Spain’s star player at the Euro U21 Championship in Poland in June, and the Spaniard would be welcomed with open arms at the Emirates.