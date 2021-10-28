5 amazing achievements which make Lionel Messi the favourite to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or award

Lionel Messi is widely considered to be the favourite to win the Ballon d'Or this year. It will be a record seventh Ballon d'Or win for the PSG forward. Unlike previous years, it has proved difficult to pick a winner in this year's race for the most prestigious individual prize in football.

However, the common narrative seems to be that Lionel Messi might have done just enough to pip his competition to the Ballon d'Or this term.

Lionel Messi is the odds-on favourite to win the Ballon d'Or this year. There are also players like Robert Lewandowski, Jorginho, Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante who are all worthy contenders this time around.

But Messi has been extremely influential for both club and country in the 2020-21 season. Without further ado, let's take a look at five amazing achievements that make the PSG forward the favourite to win the Ballon d'Or this year.

#5 Top scorer and assist provider at Copa America 2021

Argentina v Ecuador: Quarterfinal - Copa America Brazil 2021

Lionel Messi was a man on a mission at Copa America 2021. The Argentine talisman has been derided for his lack of trophies on the international stage. Given that he turned 34 during the course of the tournament, Messi knew that he wouldn't have many more chances to silence his detractors in that regard.

Messi finished the tournament as the joint-top scorer at the tournament alongside Colombia's Luis Diaz. He was also the top assist provider in the continental competition, racking up five assists in seven appearances.

Suffice to say, Messi was Argentina's most influential player at Copa America 2021.

#4 Won the Pichichi Trophy in the 2020-21 season

RC Celta v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Lionel Messi started the 2020-21 season on an underwhelming note by his own lofty standards. It was understandable given the fact that he had a falling out with the board and had even informed them of his intention to leave the club.

But he kicked into top gear halfway through the season. Messi started scoring at a prolific rate and tugged Barcelona back into the title race almost single-handedly. It didn't amount to much in the end as the Catalans capitulated in the closing weeks of the season.

However, Messi still won the Pichichi Trophy for the top goalscorer in La Liga, scoring 30 goals in 35 appearances and also providing 11 assists. He was well clear of his competition with second-placed Karim Benzema and Gerard Moreno managing to score just 23 goals in 34 and 33 appearances respectively.

It could prove to be a major boost for Messi in this year's Ballon d'Or race.

