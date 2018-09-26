Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Arsenal flops who found success elsewhere

Naveen Ravi Joseph
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
1.61K   //    26 Sep 2018, 22:19 IST

Gnabry currently plays for Bayern Munich
Gnabry currently plays for Bayern Munich

Arsene Wenger had a reputation for making shrewd signings and more often than not, many such signings evolved into superstars. The likes of Robin van Persie and Cesc Fabregas are prime examples of his best signings.

However, even for a manager like Arsene Wenger, it is impossible to get all the signings spot on. He has even roped in players like Andre Santos during his 22-year-long stint as Arsenal manager.

There are also instances when a Wenger signing failed to make an impact at Arsenal but turned out to be a huge hit elsewhere. It is hard to say if all five of the players on this list would have been a hit at Arsenal right now, but some of them may have thrived at the club if they were given more time.

#5 Mathieu Debuchy

Debuchy beat Neymar to Ligue 1 player of the month in February 2018
Debuchy beat Neymar to Ligue 1 player of the month in February 2018

Mathieu Debuchy joined Arsenal in 2014 as a replacement for his compatriot Bacary Sagna. Although he was on Arsenal’s books for three and a half years, he only played 30 games for the Gunners as his stint with the club was marred with injuries.

When fit, Debuchy couldn’t break into the starting XI as Hector Bellerin broke into the first team and cemented his place.

On transfer deadline day in January 2018, he completed a permanent move to Ligue 1 side Saint-Étienne for free, six months before his contract with Arsenal expired.

The 33-year-old right-back made an instant impact at his new club and scored two crucial goals in his first month. His performance was so good that he was voted the Ligue 1 Player of the Month for February ahead of PSG’s Neymar and Montpellier shot-stopper Benjamin Lecomte.

He is now a regular for Saint-Etienne, and has played 19 games for the club already.


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal FC Bayern Munich Football Mathieu Debuchy Serge Gnabry Arsene Wenger Football Top 5/Top 10
Naveen Ravi Joseph
FEATURED WRITER
Human with usual problems and unusual passion for sports.
5 German Legends who have graced the Premier League
RELATED STORY
5 players who refused to play for their clubs
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why football fans of a club hate fans of...
RELATED STORY
4 players who have declined dramatically
RELATED STORY
5 biggest managerial mistakes
RELATED STORY
Greatest two-footed XI of all time
RELATED STORY
10 players who always win their country's Footballer of...
RELATED STORY
5 greatest German goalkeepers of all time
RELATED STORY
Top 10 free transfers of all time
RELATED STORY
Top five late goals of all-time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 7
29 Sep WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester United
29 Sep ARS WAT 07:30 PM Arsenal vs Watford
29 Sep EVE FUL 07:30 PM Everton vs Fulham
29 Sep HUD TOT 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Tottenham
29 Sep MAN BRI 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
29 Sep NEW LEI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Leicester City
29 Sep WOL SOU 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton
29 Sep CHE LIV 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Liverpool
30 Sep CAR BUR 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Burnley
02 Oct AFC CRY 12:30 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us