5 Arsenal flops who found success elsewhere

Gnabry currently plays for Bayern Munich

Arsene Wenger had a reputation for making shrewd signings and more often than not, many such signings evolved into superstars. The likes of Robin van Persie and Cesc Fabregas are prime examples of his best signings.

However, even for a manager like Arsene Wenger, it is impossible to get all the signings spot on. He has even roped in players like Andre Santos during his 22-year-long stint as Arsenal manager.

There are also instances when a Wenger signing failed to make an impact at Arsenal but turned out to be a huge hit elsewhere. It is hard to say if all five of the players on this list would have been a hit at Arsenal right now, but some of them may have thrived at the club if they were given more time.

#5 Mathieu Debuchy

Debuchy beat Neymar to Ligue 1 player of the month in February 2018

Mathieu Debuchy joined Arsenal in 2014 as a replacement for his compatriot Bacary Sagna. Although he was on Arsenal’s books for three and a half years, he only played 30 games for the Gunners as his stint with the club was marred with injuries.

When fit, Debuchy couldn’t break into the starting XI as Hector Bellerin broke into the first team and cemented his place.

On transfer deadline day in January 2018, he completed a permanent move to Ligue 1 side Saint-Étienne for free, six months before his contract with Arsenal expired.

The 33-year-old right-back made an instant impact at his new club and scored two crucial goals in his first month. His performance was so good that he was voted the Ligue 1 Player of the Month for February ahead of PSG’s Neymar and Montpellier shot-stopper Benjamin Lecomte.

He is now a regular for Saint-Etienne, and has played 19 games for the club already.

1 / 5 NEXT