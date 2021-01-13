5 Arsenal players who have improved under Mikel Arteta

Arsenal have had their fair share of highs and lows under Mikel Arteta. The former Gunners skipper replaced Unai Emery at the Emirates Stadium in December 2019 and has endured an eventful time in north London. The Spaniard's first job as a top-flight manager is one of the trickiest assignments in world football, with Arsenal looking to move on from the days of Arsene Wenger and kickstart a new era.

Arteta has managed to steady the ship and imprint his philosophy at Arsenal and has done so without breaking the bank. The Gunners' summer outlay on transfer was modest when compared to cross-town rivals Chelsea, who spent in excess of £200 million to revamp their squad.

Nevertheless, several Arsenal stars have shown flashes of brilliance and secured their futures in the past 12 months. On that note, here are five players who have taken their game up a notch under Arteta.

#5 Mohamed Elneny

Arsenal v Burnley - Premier League

Mohamed Elneny's resurgance has been a pleasant surprise for Arsenal this season. This Egyptian was in the fringes of the Gunners squad and looked set to be moved on in the summer transfer window. However, a transfer didn't materialize, due to which he had no choice but to stay put and fight for his future at the club.

Elneny produced the goods for Arsenal in their statement 1-0 victory at Old Trafford and has delivered a string of assured displays in the center of the park since then. The fact of the matter is that the experienced midfielder is likely to be moved on in the summer, but it goes without saying that he can leave with his head held high due to his performances this season.

#4 Rob Holding

Arsenal v Chelsea - Premier League

Rob Holding is another player who has exceeded expectations for the Gunners this season. With Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Shkodran Mustafi out of favour and the likes of David Luis, Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers struggling to prove their fitness, the Englishman was handed an opportunity to impress at the back alongside new signing Gabriel Magalhaes.

The former Bolton Wanderers has grabbed the opportunity with both hands and made an impression this season, so much that there are talks of Arsenal offering him a new long-term contract.

Holding's place in the starting XI is by no means confirmed, but the central defender has proved that he deserves to be amongst the squad at the very least.