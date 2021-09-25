5 Arsenal players who do not justify their wages

Owned by American businessman Stan Kroenke, Arsenal are one of the richest clubs in the world and therefore have plenty of players on high wages. While the club's owner has often been accused of lack of investment, he has brought some world-class players to the Emirates.

Arsenal were the highest spenders in the transfer window this summer, spending around £142 million to bring in several new players at the club. These players have all caused a significant bump in the Gunners' wage bill, which is now the fifth-highest in the Premier League.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the highest paid player at Arsenal, taking home wages of £250,000-a-week. Thomas Partey comes in behind the striker with £200,000-a-week in wages while Alexandre Lacazette is third bagging in £182,000-a-week. New signing Ben White is on a salary of £120,000-a-week.

Several Arsenal players have failed to justify their wages

While some players at Arsenal have proven their value for money, others have failed to do so. These players have taken in hefty wages from the club's budget but have not been able to prove their worth on the pitch for the Gunners.

As such, we take a look at five such players who have so far failed to justify their wages at Arsenal:

#5 Pablo Mari - £85,000

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal: The MIND Series

Signed from Flamengo at the start of last season for a fee of around £5 million, Pablo Mari has not been able to make an impact in London. The defender managed to make just 18 appearances in all competitions last season, having spent the majority of the spell on the sidelines with injury.

The centre-back started the opening two games of the ongoing season but was unconvincing on both occasions as Arsenal slumped to consecutive defeats. He has subsequently been replaced by Gabriel Magalhaes at the heart of Arsenal's defense.

With the arrival of Ben White and Gabriel showing good form, Mari has become a second-choice defender at the club. Rob Holding is also seemingly ahead of the Spaniard, meaning weekly wages of £85,000 are definitely a bit too much for a backup.

Especially considering the fact that the likes of Gabriel and Rob Holding are on weekly wages of £50,000 and £40,000 only, despite their contributions at the club.

#4 Gabriel Martinelli - £90,000

Arsenal v Chelsea - Premier League

While many Arsenal fans might not agree with this, Gabriel Martinelli does seem to be one of the players who has failed to justify his wages so far. This is simply due to the fact that the youngster has not played enough since joining Arsenal to warrant £90,000-a-week wages.

Martinelli arrived at the Emirates in 2019 from Brazilian club Ituano for a fee of around £6 million. Since then the Brazilian has managed to play just 30 Premier League games for the Gunners, with 20-year-old coming on as a substitute in half of those games.

Martinelli has mostly been used in cup and Europa League games where he has performed well on several occasions.

Premier League @premierleague



Arsenal have never lost a



#CRYARS Gabriel Martinelli: 19 years and 335 days 📆Arsenal have never lost a #PL match in which a teenager has scored in Gabriel Martinelli: 19 years and 335 days 📆



Arsenal have never lost a #PL match in which a teenager has scored in



#CRYARS https://t.co/uXBCB0MBnS

Nevertheless, with first-team regulars like Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe earning less than Martinelli, it feels like his £90,000-a-week wages are not justified.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith