5 Arsenal players to watch out for in the 2018-19 Premier League season

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the International Champions Cup 2018

Arsenal fans will be hoping to see their side produce some inspiring performances in the upcoming English Premier League season, as the 2017-18 English Premier League season turned out to be a disappointing one for the Gunners. Arsene Wenger’s side finished at the sixth position in the points table in the last season.

Arsenal lost to Atletico Madrid in the Europa League semi-final, which turned out to be yet another disappointment for Arsene Wenger as winning the Europa League could have boosted his side’s morale and helped them qualify for the 2018-19 Champions League season.

Arsene Wenger called it a day at the end of the 2017-18 Premier League season as his team wasn’t delivering the desired results due to which he faced a lot of criticism from the fans. Many expressed their disappointment over his unceremonious exit. Unai Emery has been appointed as Arsenal’s new manager and the Spaniard had stated that his first step would be to ensure that Arsenal finish in the top four in the League standings.

The Spaniard had stated that knowing every player's mindset will be the key. He also went on to say that the side looks a balanced one in every department, though it will need a collective effort to produce the desired results. It also depends on what type of formation he opts for against some top-ranked teams.

This season's Arsenal team looks as if it could possibly produce some positive results. We take a look at 5 players who might play a crucial role for Arsenal in the upcoming Premier League season.

#1 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Emerick Aubameyang started his campaign for Arsenal against Everton on 4th February this year, scoring a goal in his team’s 4-1 victory. Aubameyang looked in decent goal form since his arrival at Arsenal, scoring 10 goals in 13 games in the last season.

The Gabon international will be a vital link for Arsenal in the forward line as the Gunners will be hoping the striker comes good in the upcoming season. The 29-year-old played a crucial role for Borussia Dortmund since the last five seasons, scoring 98 goals in 144 games.

The striker will be considered the core of the forward line and his combination with Alexandre Lacazette could be an important factor for Arsenal. The former Borussia Dortmund player’s ability to breach the opposition’s defense, combined with his ability to keep the ball in possession can be a threat to his opponents.

His effortless finishes have been a treat to watch and have always looked immaculate. Aubameyang will definitely be the heart of Arsenal’s forward line in the upcoming season.

