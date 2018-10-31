5 Arsenal players who may have no future under Unai Emery

T Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 361 // 31 Oct 2018, 18:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Emery with Mesut Ozil

Arsene Wenger's legendary spell at Arsenal came to an end in May of 2018 after a 22-year reign as the Gunners boss. Unai Emery was quickly appointed as his replacement and he has already started to put his own stamp on the squad with the additions of Lucas Torreira, Bernd Leno and Matteo Guendouzi.

Over the coming year, Emery will want to bring in more of his own players and this may see a number of high profile names exit the club. Arsenal are a club that needs to sell before they can buy and David Ospina, Lucas Perez and Joel Campbell were among those sacrificed this summer.

Those three players were on the first team fringes but now that Emery has had time to assess his squad, we may see much higher profile names leaving. Here are five of the Arsenal players who are at risk of being sold in the next 12 months.

#5 Nacho Monreal

Monreal travelled to the World Cup with Spain in the summer

Sead Kolasinac looked set to Emery's number one choice at left-back, however the 25-year-old suffered a serious knee injury on the eve of the season. This meant that Nacho Monreal earned a recall to the first team but Kolasinac is now set to return after recovering from his injury. His future at Arsenal is also further complicated by the fact that Emery is also reportedly targeting another left-back.

This will most likely push Monreal back to the bench, and with interest in the Spaniard from abroad, the 32-year-old is unlikely to want to play back up. Monreal will most likely move on at the end of the season and in the meantime he will feature in Arsenal's potentially lengthy run in the Europa League.

#4 Petr Cech

Cech has been poor during his four years at Arsenal

Much was made of Petr Cech joining Arsenal from neighbours Chelsea back in 2014. The 37-year-old has however been poor during his four years at the London club, and he now looks set to have lost his place to new signing Bernd Leno.

Emery simply can't trust the Czech goalkeeper due to his error strung displays, and his inability to play the ball out from the back. The goalkeeper is out of contract at the end of the season, so he will most likely move on to seek a final challenge.

1 / 2 NEXT