5 Arsenal players who should leave on loan in the January Transfer Window

Arsenal FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Arsenal has had a very decent season so far. They have been unbeaten in their last 14 games and it looks like they are genuine title contenders and almost certainly contenders to get back into the Champions League.

There have been some places however, who have not played as much football as they deserve and this sadly will stay the same this season unless they go out on loan. A loan could be a great success for them. Just look at Reiss Nelson and what he has done at Hoffenheim.

He has so far scored 5 goals in just 6 Bundesliga appearances and has also made 3 appearances in the Champions League. I personally feel that many of these players are just as talented as Nelson and if they went out on loan they could show the world what they can do and earn themselves a place in the Arsenal line up under Unai Emery.

These 5 players should go out on loan in January to try and gain experience and come back with a bigger chance of getting first team minutes.

#5 Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketia scored a brace against Norwich on his home debut for Arsenal. He continued the rest of the season in great fashion with plenty more appearances for the first team including his Premier League debut. However, he did not find the net again.

This may have proved to be the reason why Unai Emery has not given him a chance this season. He has scored 6 goals in 7 appearances in the under 23s this season but has yet to feature for the first team this season. This is holding him back and he should look to go out on loan in January to try and gain some more first-team football experience.

