5 of Arsenal's greatest Transfer Deadline Day signings 

With the signing of Thomas Partey, Arsenal once again left it late in the transfer window to sign one of their targets. Over the years, a number of players have arrived at the Emirates on deadline day. After initial failures, the last couple of seasons have seen some of Arsenal's best players coming on the final day of the transfer window.

Here are the five best players to arrive at Arsenal on deadline day.

61,4% - Thomas Partey has won 628 out of his 1023 duels (61,4%) in #LaLiga since 2017/2018 season, more % than any other midfielder in the competition with at least 50 games played. Demanded#ThomasPartey #Thomas pic.twitter.com/4iaEKiVduy — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 5, 2020

Top 5 Deadline Day additions made by Arsenal

#5 Nacho Monreal - Malaga to Arsenal, 2013

Monreal is one of only two Spaniards to make more than 250 appearances

There wasn't a whiff of Arsenal any transfers happening at Emirates going into the last week of the 2013 winter transfer window. Arsene Wenger, who has been a staunch voice against the January window, had been comfortable with his team after the additions of Cazorla, Podolski, and Giroud in the summer. But the situation changed drastically following an injury to Kieran Gibbs.

The England international had just established himself as Arsenal's first-choice left-back following Gael Clichy's move to Manchester City. But, a thigh injury ruled him out for a couple of weeks, a day before the end of the deadline. It left the Gunners with just the underperforming and error-prone Andre Santos as a backup.

The Gunners were swift in the next couple of hours. They pulled out yet another typical Arsene Wenger signing in just a day, signing Nacho Monreal from Malaga for just under £9 million. The Spaniard had been a consistent performer in La Liga during the last couple of seasons.

Once again, Arsene Wenger proved his guile in the transfer window. Nacho Monreal went on to spend eight seasons in London, making 251 appearances and scoring 10 goals. The Spaniard went on to play two Europa League finals and win two FA Cups during this period.

For six-and-a-half years of service, for 250 appearances, for 10 goals, for 20 assists, for three FA Cups, for those equalisers at Old Trafford and Wembley, for your unwavering consistency, and for being our very own #LaCabra, we just want to say…



THANK YOU, @_nachomonreal! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QCZaMip2AZ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 31, 2019

#4 Mikael Arteta - Everton to Arsenal, 2011

Arteta is the first person to win the FA Cup with Arsenal as manager and player

It was a crazy summer for the Gunners in 2011, as Arsenal lost Gael Clichy, Samir Nasir, and Cesc Fabregas. Needing immediate additions, Arsenal brought in four players in the last two days of the transfer window, Mikel Arteta being one among them.

At that time, the Spaniard was an established Premier League midfielder for Everton. Arteta had been at Everton for eight seasons and was arguably their best player. Following the Toffees' seventh-place finish, the Spaniard was uneasy about his future. Arsenal's interest resulted in Spaniard submitting a transfer request and moving to Emirates for a transfer fee of around £10 million.

Arteta proved to be a significant signing in the club's history. The Spaniard captained the Gunners to FA Cup in 2014, their first cup success in eight years. He repeated the feat a year later and finished his career at Arsenal in 2016. The Spaniard made 150 appearances and scored 16 goals, and became the Arsenal captain in his last two seasons.

The Spaniard is once again back at the club, rebuilding the team. As his playing career, Arteta started his Gunners managerial career with their first trophy, the 2020 FA Cup, post the Wenger era.

Such an honour being part of this Club and this Team! /Un honor forma parte d éste equipo! @Arsenal #CommunityShield pic.twitter.com/g1hQ1bs6wV — Mikel Arteta (@m8arteta) August 2, 2015