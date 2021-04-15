The transfer dealings of Arsenal Football Club have, at times, shocked fans and pundits alike.

The North London side used to be one of the biggest clubs in the world during the reign of Arsenal Wenger. Arsenal has, however, lost its stature in recent years. Despite being part of the so-called 'top six' in the Premier League and making big-name signings from time to time, Arsenal is not the club it once was.

Since the club made the move to the Emirates Stadium in the 2006-07 season, Arsenal have primarily been a 'selling club'. They develop players into top-quality footballers before selling them to bigger teams for massive profits.

The club have been able to pull off some impressive transfers in the 'Emirates era' such as the signings of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, and Thomas Partey.

However, they have also made some poor signings in recent years. On that note, we look at 5 Arsenal transfers that came out of nowhere.

#5 Kim Kallstrom

Arsenal signed Swedish midfielder Kim Kallstrom on loan from Spartak Moscow in January for the second half of the 2013-14 season. The Gunners were missing a number of midfielders through injury and signed Kallstrom on the final day of the transfer window out of desperation.

A back injury was discovered during Kallstrom's medical with Arsenal. The club, however, decided to go ahead with the transfer and allowed the player to do his rehabilitation in North London.

Kallstrom went on to make just four appearances in all competitions for the Gunners and is widely regarded as one of the worst signings in the club's history.

#4 Andre Santos

Arsenal v Stoke City - Premier League

Arsenal were desperate to sign a left-back after Gael Clichy left the Gunners to join Manchester City in the summer of 2011. On the final day of the transfer window, Arsenal signed Brazilian left-back Andre Santos from Fenerbache in a deal worth €7 million.

Santos made just 33 appearances in two seasons for the Gunners before being sold to Gremio. The Brazilian is best remembered for swapping shirts with former Arsenal star Robin van Persie at half-time during a game against Manchester United.

