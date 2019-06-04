5 Arsenal youngsters who can become key players next season

Torreira and Guendouzi both showed flashes of their talent this season

Arsenal are in the midst of a significant transition period. The departure of Arsène Wenger has left the club in turmoil with the subsequent rebuilding process set to take years. The Frenchman was at the helm of the club for 22 years and in that time, he implemented his philosophy in every aspect of the club. Every way the club operated was the Arsène Wenger way, now they have no choice but to do things differently.

Unai Emery was appointed last summer with the promise of being the catalyst for change across the board. This would include extra competitiveness in the big games, a run for the top four and an increased defensive solidity.

In reality, some of those threatened to be true but, in the end, the Gunners are in the same position they were this time last season – no Champions League football. After being promised change, the fans are now demanding the club invest heavily in the summer by bringing in a minimum of four players.

However, the club’s failure to secure UCL football means they now have a measly transfer budget that could bring in two decent players or one good player at best. With not huge money much to spend, Arsenal may be forced to look inwards rather than outwards. First of all, they could start with the plethora of young talent in their ranks.

For any successful rebuild to take place, the club’s youth prospects must be at the forefront. Arsenal’s youth academy is one of the best in world football, regularly producing players seen across Europe’s top five leagues.

Currently, the club is frothing with exceptional young talent, that if given a chance, could become key players for the senior team. When I say key players, I don’t just mean become part of the squad, I mean building blocks for the future.

Here are 5 youngsters who can become important key players:

#5 Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah has made 8 senior appearances for Arsenal

“EDDIE, EDDIE, EDDIE” chants rang out around the Emirates on the day Eddie Nketiah announced himself to the Gunners faithful with a heroic brace in the League Cup against Norwich.

That was the night Arsenal fans fell in love with the 19-year-old, heaping all their unrealistic expectations on his young shoulders. It was amazing to see a boy that’s been at the club since the age of 15, score his first senior goal.

And what’s there not to love about Eddie Nketiah. The 19-year-old works hard challenges for every duel and displays exceptional movement in the final third. He’s always looking to make runs on the shoulder of the last defender. Some would even compare his movement to that of a certain Ian Wright.

Both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are in the prime of their careers, at the ages of 28 and 29 respectively. That means Eddie Nketiah could become a key player for the Gunners much sooner than later.

