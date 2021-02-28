5 Asian players with the most La Liga goals

La Liga is one of the best football leagues in the world and has a wide fan following.

The Spanish top flight is home to some of the biggest clubs in the game and most heated rivalries, with many a great player gracing the competition over the years.

Top five Asian goal-scorers in the La Liga

The lure of the La Liga has attracted players from across the globe. Lately, there has been an increasing trend of Asian players plying their trade in the Iberian peninsula.

On that note, let's take a look at the five most prolific Asian goal-scorers in the La Liga.

#5 Wu Lei (China) - 7 goals

Wu Lei is currently in the Segunda Division with Espanyol!

We start off with Wu Lei, arguably the greatest Chinese footballer currently active. Lei is best known for being the youngest debutant and the highest all-time scorer of his country's top division.

In 2018, after more than a decade in the Chinese Super League, Lei arrived at Spanish team Espanyol, making him just the second player from the Asian country to play in the La Liga.

"I came to study and learn. I want to feel not only Spanish football, but also the culture. In the last two years, I have learned and experienced a lot in both La Liga Santander and La Liga Smartbank," Wu Lei said, trying to draw positives from Espanyol's time in the second tier. pic.twitter.com/m62zeZputW — Zeta Sports (@Zetasports1) February 23, 2021

After a moderate start to life in the Iberian peninsula, netting thrice in his first year, the former Shanghai SIPG striker came to life in the second, becoming a regular in the side and netting eight goals.

Four of them came in the league, but unfortunately, it wasn't enough to keep the Periquitos in the top flight, as they got relegated to the Segunda Division after 25 years.

#4 Masoud Shojaei (Iran) - 8 goals

Masoud Shojaei's time in La Liga was riddled with injuries.

More players from Iran are currently plying their trade in European leagues, something that was a rarity only a decade ago.

One such player was Masoud Shojaei, who signed for Osasuna in 2008.

His exploits with Al-Sharjah in the UAE Pro-League caught the eyes of the La Liga outfit, who beat Napoli and Wolfsburg to get his signature.

In his first three years at the club, the midfielder was impressive, netting eight times and making 14 assists in all competitions. But injuries sidelined him for the entirety of the 2011-12 season.

Upon his return to the fold in the next campaign, Shojaei found first-team opportunities limited. After 14 La Liga games, where he scored a goal, Shojaei moved to Las Palmas in the second division.