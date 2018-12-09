5 Atletico Madrid players who have been key for the team in the ongoing season

Atletico Madrid has looked in decent form in the ongoing La Liga season. Although Diego Simeone’s side has played well in patches, they are currently sitting at the thirrd position in the points table.

In the last LaLiga season, the team had finished second in the points table with 79 points and looked dangerous in every department.

The team did well in the last Europa League season too, as Atletico Madrid were clearly the most dominating side in the entire tournament.

They beat French side Marseille in the final with a 3-0 scoreline. In the ongoing season, the team' performances have been steady but they can still make some improvements as the players need to take inspiration from the last season so as to produce the desired results.

Diego Simeone and the team management have kept the players motivated which has enabled them to be on par with some of the best clubs in Europe.

Atletico Madrid won their Champions League group game against AS Monaco on 28th November with a 2-0 scoreline. Still, Simeone's side needs to keep improving. Their La Liga game on 2nd December against Girona ended in a 1-1 draw.

The players too need to keep themselves motivated and have to pull up their socks. They have put up some determined efforts rather than relying on one or two players. With the type of talent, Atletico Madrid has in their dugout, the red and whites are serious contenders to not only win the La Liga title but also the Champions League.

Atletico Madrid can be a big threat for any big club in the Champions League if they can live up to their expectations.

Simeone has done extremely well in reestablishing the team since the last few seasons. Atletico Madrid produced an accomplished performance yesterday too, by winning against Alaves with a 3-0 scoreline.

Diego Simeone’s side has challenged some top-class sides in Europe by playing to their strengths.

Atletico Madrid is a side who can’t be taken lightly as they can surely surprise the big guns of European football.

The team consists of some class performers who have a vast amount of talent and can deliver whenever the team needs them to.

We take a look at five such players who have played a crucial role for Atletico Madrid in the 2018-19 season.

# 1 Antoine Griezmann

Club Atletico de Madrid v Deportivo Alaves - La Liga

Antoine Griezmann played an instrumental role in guiding France to their second World Cup this year.

He also proved his with some gritty performances for Atletico Madrid in the 2017-18 Europa League season which they won by beating Lyon in the final.

The 27-year-old scored 19 goals with nine assists to his name in 32 games. In the Europa League, last season Griezmann scored six goals in eight games with four assists to his name.

In the ongoing La Liga season, the striker has already scored four goals in 15 games with four assists to his name.

In the ongoing Champions League season Griezmann has scored four goals in five games with two assists to his name.

The striker is looking in decent form in the ongoing season and will be expected to call the shots in the remaining matches.

The Frenchman is a vital link along with Diego Costa in the forward line. Griezmann also scored a goal in his team's 3-0 win over Alaves yesterday.

The striker can outclass the opposition’s defense with his accelerating pace and has showcased his ability to score from unusual positions.

Griezmann can floor any defense with his quick counter attacks and creative dribbles. He has also been a vital link because of his coordination with the midfield.

Griezmann scored a goal in Atletico Madrid’s 2-0 win over Monaco in the Champions League group game last week.

