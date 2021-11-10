5 attackers Liverpool could sign in the January transfer window

Liverpool are off to a stellar start in the 2021-22 season. The Reds are undoubtedly one of the most exciting teams in European football, especially going forward. With the likes of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota in their ranks, Liverpool have wreaked havoc on opposition defenders.

While most of their competitors spent heavily in the recent summer transfer window, Liverpool had very little incoming activity. The Reds are looking relatively settled at the back, but may look to sign some forwards to ease the load on their attacking quartet.

On that note, here's a look at five attackers Liverpool could sign in the January transfer window:

#5 Arnaut Danjuma

Arnaut Danjuma has attracted interest from several English clubs.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed Liverpool's interest in Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma.

Danjuma has been one of the first names in Villarreal's starting XI since his move from Bournemouth this summer. The Dutch international has already notched up 15 appearances in his short stint with the Yellow Submarines. Danjuma has been directly involved in nine goals (seven goals, two assists) for the club.

In less than three months at his new club, the 24-year-old has established himself as one of the finest wingers in La Liga. Danjuma has attracted interest from several English clubs, including Leeds United, Newcastle United and Liverpool.

However, Romano has said that Villarreal are currently unwilling to sell their star forward. The club has no intention of selling Danjuma, but Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool 'love' the player.

#4 Karim Adeyemi

Karim Adeyemi is one of the most talented forwards in the continent.

Liverpool have reportedly expressed strong interest in former Bayern Munich youth product Karim Adeyemi.

He returned from his loan spell to his parent club RB Salzburg in the 2020 winter transfer window. Since then, Adeyemi has established himself as one of the most exciting prospects in the continent.

At just 19, Adeyemi has racked up 72 appearances for the Austrian champions. He has registered a direct involvement in 42 goals (25 goals, 17 assists) in less than two years since his return from loan.

It is no surprise Adeyemi has been scouted by some of Europe's top teams, including Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Liverpool. However, in a recent interview, RB Salzburg's Sporting Director broke his silence on the matter. He said:

"Karim will finish the season with us; that is clearly the plan. I don't know what could happen if Karim doesn't finish the season with us."

