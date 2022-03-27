This season has seen Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool drive for an unprecedented quadruple, thanks to their brilliant showings across all competitions. The Reds have already won the Carabao Cup after a hard-fought draw against Chelsea. The game went into penalties, where a stunning miss by Kepa Arrizabalaga saw the Reds emerge triumphant.

They're also set to take on Manchester City and, potentially, Chelsea or Crystal Palace as they look to win the FA Cup. The Champions League remains up for grabs for the Reds. Thanks to their sublime outings so far, they have a strong chance of reaching the Final of this tournament also.

Liverpool's attacking options are top-notch. Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah take the wings, while Roberto Firmino plays as the striker. However, with contract extension issues like in Salah and Mane's cases, Jurgen Klopp may have to start looking for other attacking options.

While he remains beloved at Anfield, Divock Origi remains on the fringes of the first team. There are reports that the club has no plans to extend his contract. Takumi Minanimo has also been on the sidelines for Klopp's side and could potentially exit the club if his playing time doesn't improve.

With a potential exit of attacking players pending at Anfield, let's take a look at 5 attackers Liverpool could sign this summer as a replacement.

#5 Cody Gakpo | PSV Eindhoven

Cody Gakpo is a very capable player currently active in Eredivisie

There's a good chance that young attacker Cody Gakpo can make the switch from Eindhoven to a much bigger club. He can also retain much of his brilliance in the final third.

With Liverpool already on Gakpo's tail as per recent rumors, he could become a Red within a few months. The star has flourished in Eredivisie, capable of playing in nearly every attacking position for the Dutch outfit. With 37 appearances for PSV this season, the Dutchman is clearly unhindered by poor fitness and injury.

UEFA EURO 2024 @EURO2024



Cody Gakpo scores his first international goal in style



#WCQ WHAT. A. GOAL!Cody Gakpo scores his first international goal in style WHAT. A. GOAL!🇳🇱 Cody Gakpo scores his first international goal in style 👏#WCQ https://t.co/lqmTqSqnjd

His most remarkable turnout in front of goal has been in European competitions this season. The star was able to register two goals from two Champions League appearances.

In the Europa League and Conference League, he has managed two goals in four games and three goals in three games, respectively. His playmaking qualities have shone in the Dutch domestic league, where the star has picked up a stunning 13 assists in just 18 starts.

#4 Jarrod Bowen | West Ham

Jarrod Bowen has made the shift to a higher level of competition without much trouble

According to a report by Sports Illustrated, Jarrod Bowen is keen to sign for Liverpool this summer. According to Caught Offside, the Reds could end up paying £75 million for the star, especially after his outstanding season with West Ham.

In all competitions for the Hammers, the 25-year-old has scored 12 goals and made 9 assists in 39 games. His flexibility on the right-side and in the middle of the attack will also make Bowen an important utility player for Liverpool.

Squawka @Squawka



vs Norwich

vs Leeds

vs Man Utd

vs Watford

vs Leicester



Another game, another goal. Jarrod Bowen has scored more Premier League goals than any other player so far in 2022:vs Norwichvs Leedsvs Man Utdvs Watfordvs LeicesterAnother game, another goal. Jarrod Bowen has scored more Premier League goals than any other player so far in 2022:⚽⚽ vs Norwich⚽ vs Leeds❌ vs Man Utd ⚽ vs Watford⚽ vs Leicester Another game, another goal. https://t.co/BigrHJLOT4

In the last 10 games for West Ham, the star has scored six goals and assisted one, and he looks likely to continue this brilliant run of form. Bowen has not been fazed by the move to a bigger club after transfering from Hereford United and Hull City to West Ham.

This makes it likely for him to adapt quickly to life at Anfield if he eventually becomes a Red before the start of the next season.

#3 Raphinha | Leeds United

Raphinha's future is linked to his team Leeds' future also

In what has been a troublesome season for Leeds, Raphinha has flourished against all odds. Marcelo Bielsa's men currently sit in 16th place, only two positions away from the relegation zone.

According to Sports Illustrated, Liverpool and other European giants have been linked to the star. But if Leeds get relegated, they could bid as low as £15 million. The 25-year-old's strong performances certainly put him in the £50 million range, but only if Leeds maintain their Premier League standing.

Leeds United @LUFC Raphinha 🤝 Scoring against Everton Raphinha 🤝 Scoring against Everton https://t.co/KlmHlz2f3y

Similar to Gakpo and Bowen, Raphinha is a remarkably versatile player who can efficiently change the game from nearly every position in the final third. The star currently averages a consistent two key passes per game on average in the Premier League.

This could increase with a move to Anfield. With nine goals and three assists in 27 appearances, Raphinha's work ethic would be more evident for a bigger team like Liverpool.

#2 Antony Matheus dos Santos | Ajax

Antony has been doing well with Ajax

Simply known as Antony, the Brazilian international has flourished under Erik ten Hag's management at Ajax. Top clubs, including Manchester City and Manchester United, have the star on their radar.

But Liverpool also continue to have serious links with Antony. The star recently spoke to Dutch news outlet Telegraaf where he stated his thoughts about the future and his hopes of playing in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old has reportedly impressed the scouts at Anfield, and his dream move could come with Liverpool this summer.

Although he hasn't been used in most areas of the final third with Ajax, Antony remains a strong threat from his preferred right-wing. The Eredivisie has seen him score eight goals and assist four in just 21 starts for the Dutch giants.

His Champions League outings were also worth noting, with Antony managing a sturdy two goals and four assists in just seven games, even picking up an MOTM award.

The vibrant winger has managed three goals and three assists in his last 10 games. But his red card while playing against Feyenoord may put a dent on his performances.

#1 Ismaila Sarr | Watford

Ismaila Sarr has been on the radar of Liverpool

Versatile in positoning and a key presence for Watford in the final third, Ismaila Sarr has been on the radar for Liverpool. The Reds have been linked with the star recently.

Liverpool was previously linked with Sarr during the last transfer window, but a deal failed to materialize. However, according to Corriere Dello Sport, that interest has been renewed in the Senegalese international, with Liverpool taking serious notice in Sarr.

Squawka @Squawka



An evening he will never forget. Ismaila Sarr is the first player to score a brace against Liverpool in the Premier League this season.An evening he will never forget. Ismaila Sarr is the first player to score a brace against Liverpool in the Premier League this season.An evening he will never forget. 🐝 https://t.co/V0LyoKl9B0

The star has had a good season with Watford, scoring five goals in 15 starts for the club. His presence in the Sengalese international team alongside Sadio Mane helped Senegal to an AFCON win, thanks to one goal and one assist in three games.

His last 10 games in all competitions for Watford have seen Sarr score one goal and provide two assists, stats that will likely increase with a move to Liverpool.

