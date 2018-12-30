5 attackers who could beat both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to the Champions League Golden Shoe this season

Barcelona maestro Lionel Messi and Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo

After an interesting group stage contest, the fight for the UEFA Champions League trophy is heating up at the moment, so also is the race for the prestigious Golden Shoe award as top attackers continue to raise their efforts in their bid to finish on top of the goalscoring chart come the end of the term.

Barcelona maestro Lionel Messi and his Juventus counterpart Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated the accolade for the past few years, sharing the last 10 editions between them and their presence in the tournament once again this term means that they are also in contention to claim the award once again.

However, just as the duo lost their grip on both the Ballon d'Or and FIFA Awards recently, the same could be repeated in the race for the Champions League Golden Shoe this term, with a number of incredible attackers rising up in the European tournament and challenging them seriously with their incredible exploits in front of goal.

Therefore, we highlight 5 amazing attackers who could beat the duo to the prestigious accolade during the term:

#5. Moussa Marega

Moussa Marega has been at an amazing level in the UEFA Champions League this season

The UEFA Champions League kicked off this season with high expectations for many attackers. While some of these superstars failed to reach the levels expected of them, there are a number of them who exceeded their expectations and a perfect example of such is Porto striker, Moussa Marega.

The Malian International has taken everyone by surprise with his incredible exploits in the European tournament this season, putting up a couple of scintillating performances and proving that he is capable of performing at the highest level.

Marega has recorded an amazing 5 goals to his name in 6 UEFA Champions League appearances so far this season and by virtue of his incredible efforts in front of goal in the competition up till this moment, he deserves to be ranked among the few attackers who could get a shot at the Golden Shoe during the campaign.

