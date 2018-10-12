5 attackers who have started the UEFA Champions League campaign explosively

Barcelona maestro Lionel Messi is one of the top attackers in Europe at the moment

European football never fails to produce thrill and that is evident if you observe the return of the UEFA Champions League this season, with our favorite clubs and superstars coming back to entertain us with their unbelievable talents and impressive performances in Europe's elite tournament.

While we have witnessed a couple of highly talented midfielders and fantastic defenders also hitting the headlines in the competition so far during the term, it is the attackers who have actually established themselves on top of the rankings and gotten the tournament underway - courtesy of their amazing goalscoring exploits.

We haven't gone far into the competition yet some of these superstars have stolen the attention of football fans across the continent with their spectacular displays and incredible records in front of goal as they aim to lead their respective clubs to European glory this term.

We take a look at 5 incredible attackers who have started the UEFA Champions League campaign explosively this term:

#5 Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe has been in a brilliant form in the Champions League this season

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe is one of the most terrifying attackers in the UEFA Champions League at the moment - thanks to his electrifying performances in the competition since the beginning of the campaign.

After helping his nation to claim glory in the prestigious FIFA World Cup tournament that took place in Russia recently, the French international has come back into the European tournament in a fantastic form - tormenting opposition defenders with his incredible pace and fantastic dribbling skills as well as making goalkeepers look helpless using his unbelievable finishing.

Mbappe has started his Champions League campaign on a brilliant note this season, bagging 2 incredible goals in 2 appearances for Paris Saint Germain as well as cementing his place among the elite goalscorers in the competition so far this term.

