5 most balanced squads heading to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will feature a raft of incredibly talented individuals. But at the end of the day, football is a team sport and all 11 players on the pitch will need to contribute adequately to the common cause if a team is to succeed.

While most nations can boast of having top players in their squad, not every side has quality sprinkled across various positions heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Even the superstars of the game will need support to bring out their A-game.

On that note, let's take a look at the five most balanced squads at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#5 Argentina

Argentina v Estonia - International Friendly

Argentina head into the 2022 FIFA World Cup as one of the favorites to go all the way. Their odds of having a deep run at the tournament have been boosted by Lionel Messi's form. The 35-year-old has been playing some incredible football and he has a star-studded supporting cast as well.

Up top, Messi has Lautaro Martinez and Angel Di Maria as his attacking partners. Julian Alvarez and Paulo Dybala could have a great impact too. In midfield, La Albiceleste have the likes of Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez and Leandro Paredes.

Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez and Cristian Romero are all excellent options at the heart of the defense. Argentina also have a pretty good selection of full-backs. Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Nicolas Tagliafico, Juan Foyth and Marcos Acuna are all quality players who can contribute well in attack and defence.

In Emiliano Martinez, Argentina have an excellent, well-rounded goalkeeper.

#4 England

England v Germany: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3

England have established themselves as one of the teams to beat over the past few years under Gareth Southgate. Runs to the semifinals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the final of Euro 2020 have helped elevate their status on the international circuit.

England have a raft of quality players in their squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and are expected to have a very good tournament. Harry Kane, a world-class striker, will lead their line.

The supporting cast of Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Jack Grealish and Callum Wilson is as good as any you'll find at the tournament. In midfield, the Three Lions have Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, James Maddison, Conor Gallagher, Kalvin Phillips and Jordan Henderson.

Their backline is also pretty star-studded and has the likes of John Stones, Trent-Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Trippier, Ben White, Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker. Eric Dier and Conor Coady are worthy backup options as well.

Nick Pope is an excellent goalkeeper and Aaron Ramsdale and Jordan Pickford have also proved their qualities extensively in the recent past.

#3 Brazil

Brazil v Tunisia - International Friendly

The first thing that comes to mind when we talk about Brazil's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup is their incredibly talented attacking department. Neymar and Vinicius Junior are in sublime form heading into the tournament.

Tite also has the likes of Rodrygo Goes, Raphinha, Richarlison, Antony, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli to call upon. They have excellent players like Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta, Fred and Fabinho in midfield.

The backline suffers from no shortage of talent or experience either. Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Eder Militao are excellent options at centre-back. The full-back department definitely has room for improvement but Dani Alves, Alex Sandro, Gleison Bremer and Alex Telles can all produce the goods on their day.

The Selecao also has two of the best goalkeepers in the business to choose from. Alisson Becker and Ederson Moraes are both world-class and Tite will have his work cut out picking one of the two.

Andy Mitten @AndyMitten Four MUFC players in a v strong Brazil squad. Brazilians seemed magical when I was a kid. Zico, Socrates, Falcao, Junior. Remember Newcastle signing Mirandinha and being mesmerised by him (and the song they had for him). I got in early to watch him warm up. But McClair was better Four MUFC players in a v strong Brazil squad. Brazilians seemed magical when I was a kid. Zico, Socrates, Falcao, Junior. Remember Newcastle signing Mirandinha and being mesmerised by him (and the song they had for him). I got in early to watch him warm up. But McClair was better https://t.co/4d05ElmKL8

#2 Germany

Germany v England: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3

After an extremely disappointing outing at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Germany will be desperate to prove a point in Qatar. There is no doubt that Die Mannschaft are well-equipped to deliver at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as they have one of the most balanced squads in the tournament.

In attack, Germany have Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz and Youssoufa Moukoko. They have a strong midfield as well. Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka are expected to operate at the center of the pitch. Ilkay Gundogan is another world-class midfielder that Germany can rely on.

In defence, Hansi Flick has the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Niklas Sule, Nico Schlotterback and the young Armel Bella-Kotchap. David Raum is an excellent full-back who is expected to play a key role for Germany. at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Manuel Neuer, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Kevin Trapp make for a great goalkeepeing department as well.

#1 France

France v Austria: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 1

France have enough talent in their ranks to field about three teams and that means that a lot of quality players will be watching the 2022 FIFA World Cup from the sidelines. The reigning world champions are perhaps not as strong as they were four years ago but they still have an extremely talented set of players.

In-form attackers like Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Karim Benzema are expected to light up the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Didier Deschamps has quite a few worthy options on the bench like Antoine Griezmann, Christopher Nkunku, Kingsley Coman and Olivier Giroud.

Les Bleus will miss the midfield duo of N'Golo Kante and Paul Pogba at the World Cup. But the Real Madrid duo of Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga are expected to shine in midfield. Additionally, they have the likes of Adrien Rabiot, Matteo Guendouzi, Jordan Veretout and Youssouf Fofana as well.

Their backline has an array of high-profile players. Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, William Salba, Lucas Hernandez, Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate will give Deschamps a selection headache. Benjamin Pavard and Theo Hernandez are top quality full-back options.

Hugo Lloris is expected to be their first-choice goalkeeper with Alphonse Areola and Steve Mandanda being solid deputies.

Official FIFA World Cup squads for all 32 nations in one place! Click here

Poll : 0 votes