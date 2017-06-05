5 Barcelona players Ernesto Valverde will sell this summer

Valverde wants to sell players before signing new ones in the summer.

@falsewinger by Sripad Rumours 05 Jun 2017, 16:33 IST

Ernesto Valverde's reign at Barcelona has officially begun. The new manager wants changes made at the club as soon as possible.

With the transfer window fast approaching, he's made a list of the players he wants to sign. Apart from that, he's also made a list of players he does not want in his squad next season.

According to SPORT, there are five first teams players on the list of the ones who will be sold in the summer. Here are the five players reportedly on the transfer list at Camp Nou:

#5 - Jeremy Mathieu

It was Valverde who converted Mathieu into a central defender from a left-back when he was at Valencia. However, the manager is not willing to work with the defender once again.

Barcelona signed Mathieu from Valencia 3 seasons ago for a fee reported to be €20 million. The defender did not manage to establish himself in the starting XI and was often called on when Pique or Mascherano were unfit.

The defender's career at Camp Nou is now set to end this summer. Valverde wants to bring in a young centre-back who can become Samuel Umtiti's long-term partner, and thus wants to sell Mathieu.