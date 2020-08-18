5 Barcelona players who could make an impact under Ronald Koeman

Former Netherlands and Barcelona defender Ronald Koeman is primed to replace Quique Setien as Barcelona's head coach.
After Setien was sacked on Monday evening, all renowned Spanish news outlets such as Sport, AS and Marca have pointed towards Koeman to be appointed as the next Barcelona manager, which is one of football's worst kept secrets at the moment.
In an official announcement, Barcelona hinted towards a major overhaul in their first team.
While some players are indispensable, Koeman is expected to have his say in rebuilding the squad. Despite their recent form and fringe status at the club, five players could still make an impact at Barcelona under Koeman. Let us have a look at them.
Five Barcelona players who could make an impact under Ronald Koeman:
#5: Junior Firpo
Former Real Betis full-back Junior Firpo was lauded as one of the biggest prospects in Spain when he made his €18 million (plus €12 million in add-ons) move to the Catalan capital.
However, his progress was halted by a lack of game-time and Barcelona's tactical consistency. Koeman, though, who has a knack of nurturing young talent, could come to the rescue of the young defender.
#4: Sergi Roberto
Sergi Roberto, one of the heroes of Barcelona's famous 6-1 comeback win against PSG in the Champions League in 2016, hasn't bloomed into a key player at the club since that historic night.
His versatility can sometimes be counter-productive to him and the club. However, Koeman could provide stability to the Spain international by having him as a midfielder.