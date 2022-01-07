5 Barcelona players who must improve in 2022

There are very few clubs in world football as majestic and grand as Barcelona. The Catalan outfit has been one of the most dominant forces in the last half century and more. From winning trophies to acquiring the biggest football talent, Barcelona have done it all.

But power and dominance in football is a dynamic thing and as new powers rise, old ones fall. It may not be all doom and gloom for Barcelona but it could certainly be said that the once mighty club are undergoing one of the most testing periods in their history.

Barcelona has been unable to manage their transition and finances

Transition periods challenge any club in the world and it has been no different for Barcelona. The club were having a dominant spell just five years ago when they won the pentuple with one of the best attacking trios in world football. However, this was broken by Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) purchase of Neymar.

It opened up a dark period for the club, where fortunes have been spent on unworthy replacements. All it has led to is an already bloated expenditure bill becoming unmanageable. Barcelona had to lose their greatest ever player Lionel Messi as a result of this and are a shambles on and off the field.

What has been worse is the underperformance of several senior players. Having begun a new spell under club legend Xavi, the following names will want to improve their performances in 2022.

#5 Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay started the season brightly but has struggled of late.

Memphis Depay has not been entirely bad and he has shown his potential despite a poor season by his standards.

It is no hidden secret hidden that Depay has moved to Barcelona due to the relationship he shares with former manager Ronald Koeman. But despite managerial changes, Depay has been a regular.

Sergio Aguero's sudden retirement has also meant the Dutch forward has had to shoulder the main burden of bringing goals.

In the 21 appearances that Depay has made so far, he has had 10 goal involvements, including eight goals and two assists. It needs no saying that Depay has the potential to perform way better and Barcelona urgently need him to get his goals and assists tally to go up.

#4 Sergino Dest

Sergino Dest is an extremely talented full-back.

Plenty was expected from Sergino Dest when the American wonderkid made the switch from Ajax to Barcelona. His exploits in the Eredivisie had gained him a lot of traction.

The Blaugrana fans were excited as it seemed like the club's longstanding issues in the right-back position had been sorted. Dest has the ability and age on his side and many believed the transfer amount paid for him was a bargain when he endured a bright start.

However, the main issue with Dest has been his inconsistency. On occasion, he has looked like the player everyone hopes of him to be, but at other times, his performances really fall below the expected standards.

The current campaign has been no different and to make matters worse, Dest now faces time on the sidelines with an injury. He has managed three assists and a fair number of minutes under him this season. Post his injury, both Dest and Barcelona will hope the right-back improves his gameplay.

