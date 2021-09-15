5 Barcelona players who could be perfect for Real Madrid

With 10 points in four games, Real Madrid currently occupy the top spot in La Liga. The men in white have also scored the most goals in the league so far, with a total of 13 strikes. In sharp contrast, their closest adversaries Barcelona have a minimal goal difference of three. Even with their dire status, though, Blaugrana have a squad that most elite clubs would love to raid.

Players who have switched loyalties from Barcelona to Real Madrid

As many as 20 players, having former ties to Barcelona, have secured moves to Real Madrid over the course of their history. While footballers like the Brazilian Ronaldo crossed the divide with one club in between, certain players had the guts to accept direct transfer bids from Real Madrid.

German all-rounder Bernd Schuster and Danish international Michael Laudrup are some of the notable examples of this phenomenon.

🏆 Left @FCBarcelona as a Ballon d'Or winner.



🌟 Started the Florentino Pérez's 'Galáctico' era.



💰 Became the world's most expensive player for £37m.



😱 The story behind Luis Figo's transfer to @RealMadrid will blow your mind. pic.twitter.com/eViHvWMwPi — SPORF (@Sporf) September 30, 2020

While Barcelona and Real Madrid have been rivals since the dawn of time, seldom have transfers between the two sides garnered as much attention as it did in 2000. Blaugrana talisman Luis Figo controversially chose to swap Camp Nou for the Bernabeu, drawing a lot of backlash.

The signing was so contentious that an actual pig's head was thrown at the Portuguese when Barcelona hosted Real Madrid in their first El Clasico post the transfer.

Despite the hostility between the two sides, multiple players have chosen to trade places in order to follow their dreams. Given the possible nature of such an event, let's take a look at five current Barcelona players who could fit perfectly into the Real Madrid squad:

#5 Sergino Dest

Dest is super efficient going forward

Having loaned out Alvaro Odriozola for the second time, Real Madrid only have Lucas Vazquez to cover for an injury-prone Dani Carvajal. While the makeshift right-back has proven to be a passable backup option, the club of Real Madrid's stature do not give contracts to mediocre footballers.

With two top-flight seasons under his belt, Sergino Dest has acquired enough experience to play for an elite-level club at the highest level. Following Nelson Semedo's departure, Dest has proven to be a massive improvement on the Portuguese. In just one year with Barcelona, the American international has established himself as one of the most promising youngsters in the world.

✅| 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: Gerard Pique and Sergiño Dest have received the medical green light for today’s game against Bayern Munich. #UCL 🟢 pic.twitter.com/1v6wYpcZGi — Barça Stats (@Barca_Stats_) September 14, 2021

With the bizarre disposal of Emerson Royal and the deterring consistency of Sergi Roberto, Barcelona only have Dest as their designated right-back. Coincidentally, Real Madrid are in a very similar pickle. However, considering the counterattacking approach that Los Merengues apply, acquiring Dest from Barcelona would kill two birds with one stone for Real Madrid.

#4 Oscar Mingueza

Mingueza is crucial to Barcelona's defence now

With Real Madrid hosting minimal defensive players at the moment, they would need any quality addition they can get at the back. After losing Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane in the same summer, Los Blancos could only sign David Alaba as a replacement.

Due to their paper-thin depth at the back, Real Madrid possess the risk of derailing their season if any one of their defenders were to get injured. On top of that, they have absolutely no cover on the right-back position, as mentioned earlier. Such a scenario makes the acquisition of someone like Barcelona's Oscar Mingueza ideal.

The full backs today in Barça's friendly match were Mingueza and Balde. Koeman instructed them to play very high up the pitch and cross to Luuk de Jong. The dutchman had chances to score, but could not.



— @tjuanmarti pic.twitter.com/MD1IIQkd2Z — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) September 8, 2021

Having taken his footballing education from La Masia, Mingueza quickly proved his worth to a weakened Barcelona side in his debut campaign. The sturdy centre-back, who can also play on the right, played a whopping 39 games as last season. With such versatility at the age of 22, Mingueza could be an ideal inclusion in the current Real Madrid squad.

