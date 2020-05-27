5 Barcelona players with a point to prove ahead of La Liga restart

Barcelona's superstars need to improve if the club is to retain the La Liga title

Rewind the clock to 2011, and Barcelona was easily the best team in the world. Pep Guardiola's revolutionary version of tiki-taka had blown Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United away and at for a brief passing moment, Barcelona's incomparable might seemed virtually eternal.

The Barcelona of today is a completely different kettle of considerably less successful fish. The club seems to have lost its cutting edge somewhere along the way.

Barcelona is still considered one of the most formidable sides in the world but for a team with the likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets, five years is four years too many without a Champions League trophy.

Barcelona has a point to prove to the rest of Europe

Barcelona's talented group has underwhelmed in the past few years

With La Liga's restart only a few weeks away, Barcelona will look to kick into top gear immediately. Barcelona's summer signing Frenkie de Jong may not have reached his full potential, but it is certain that the Dutch midfielder will stay with the Blaugrana for years to come.

The same cannot be said of Ousmane Dembele, who may not even get an opportunity to prove his worth to the club before the end of the season.

Here is a list of 5 Barcelona players who have a definite point to prove to the fans and have a realistic chance of doing so when the La Liga season resumes.

#5 Jordi Alba

Jordi Alba has experienced a dip in form in the past few months

Barcelona's Jordi Alba may well be the club's first-choice left-back for the time being, but the 'El Ferrari' that Catalans have admired for so long has been faltering a little too regularly in the recent past.

Jordi Alba was never known for his defensive prowess and while he remains a threat down the left flank, his famously telepathic relationship with Lionel Messi is becoming increasingly predictable.

Alba was at fault for the first goal that Barcelona conceded in their debacle of a match against Liverpool at Anfield.

While a defender can be excused for making the odd mistake, that Jordi Alba regularly loses possession in his own half will not help his case. Barcelona's pacy full-back will need to emerge a reinvented player after the break.

#4 Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez is not the player he once was

When it comes to polarising an entire fanbase, Barcelona's Luis Suarez never seems to fail. While the Uruguayan striker's age justifies his lack of pace, the fact that Suarez hasn't scored a single Champions League away goal for Barcelona in five years is a definitive black mark.

With news of the possible transfer of Lautaro Martinez to Barcelona, Luis Suarez needs to pull up his socks and get back to his best.

Barcelona's premier striker is lethal in his prime and is capable of scoring screamers out of thin air.

Suarez has 11 goals and 7 assist to his name this season and while his place in the side is in no immediate danger, the striker will have to put in the extra mile to retain his spot at Barcelona in the long term.

#3 Arthur

Arthur's place in the side is in very real danger

A year ago, Barcelona had all but acknowledge that Arthur was the rightful heir to the legendary Xavi's throne. Today, the city of Barcelona is rife with rumours of Arthur's impending departure to Italy. What went wrong? Nobody really knows.

The much-hyped partnership between Arthur and Frenkie de Jong has not yielded the expected results as yet and while some more time could do wonders for the two talented youngsters, Barcelona's problem of plenty in midfield does not ease the situation.

While Arthur remains reliable as ever, he needs to make a powerful statement after the restart to keep his Catalan dreams alive.

#2 Samuel Umtiti

Samuel Umtiti was meant to be Barcelona's knight in shining armour

Prior to his injury problems, Samuel Umtiti was on top of the world. The French defender was quick on his feet and a highly reliable presence in defence. He also wore his heart on his sleeve and was considered by many in Barcelona as a reincarnation of Carles Puyol.

Samuel Umtiti's prodigious talent is never in question. His fitness, however, leaves much to be desired.

The defender has lost his place to compatriot Clement Lenglet at the heart of Barcelona's defence and has been unable to deliver noteworthy performances since his return from injury.

With the Blaugrana looking to offload the defender in the next transfer window, Umtiti will need to summon all his abilities to regain his place at Barcelona.

#1 Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann has flattered to deceive at Barcelona

When Antoine Griezmann joined Barcelona, fans waited with bated breath to witness the seemingly fearsome trio of Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, and the former Atletico Madrid striker.

However, the Catalans ended up with a striker too many, and Griezmann's adventures on the left wing have largely been a failure.

After a decent start, the goals and assists started drying up for Antoine Griezmann as he struggled to fit into the Barcelona machine. The French forward has scored 8 goals in 25 matches in La Liga and seems to disappear against Europe's biggest clubs.

Griezmann hefty price tag and the controversial documentary that he participated in a year prior to his arrival only serve to accentuate Barcelona's frustration with the forward.

Griezmann does possess bundles of talent and Quique Setien at the helm, the illustrious front three may well click into gear.

The clock, however, is ticking.